Prince William Influenced Harry's Decision To Leave The Royal Family, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in an Instagram post uploaded on January 8, 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained that they had planned to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution," and were going to spend time living in both the UK and in North America as part of their new arrangement. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," the statement read, in part.

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March 2021, Harry and Meghan talked about their decision to leave the UK. Harry told Oprah that he was worried about "history repeating itself," according to NBC News. Harry has also said that the constant attention from the British press was a big reason for his decision, too. "I was like, this is so toxic. So I did what any husband and any father would do and be like I need to get my family out of here," Harry told James Corden earlier this year (via YouTube). And while Harry has never blamed his older brother, Prince William, for being a reason for his decision to leave the UK, one royal expert believes that William did, in fact, influence Harry. Read on to find out more.