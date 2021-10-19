The Truth About Kelly Osbourne's Reported Relapse

Kelly Osbourne has been in the spotlight for more than two decades and has never been shy about discussing her battle with drug addiction. During a discussion on DJ Fat Tony's "The Recovery" podcast in 2020, Kelly admitted she thought she would end up dead like some of her friends, per Mirror UK. She informed listeners at the time that she was nearly three years sober and the happiest she had ever been. "I never thought I'd be alive at 35 years old," the "One Word" singer explained. "A lot of my friends didn't make it and burying them was hard. I had survivor's guilt for a long time. I'm almost three years sober."

"I never truly slept, I would pass out from whatever I drank or took and came to," Kelly continued. "I was in a haze of hangovers and withdrawals. I don't know how I did it for as long as I did. I embalmed my body." The following year, in April, the reality star told Extra that she relapsed on alcohol after having a "nervous breakdown" at the end of lockdown. Kelly admits her life was "perfect" prior to her relapse and that everything was going great.

Now, it has been reported that Kelly has recently checked into a rehab facility to seek treatment. Here's what we know.