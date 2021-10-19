The Truth About Kelly Osbourne's Reported Relapse
Kelly Osbourne has been in the spotlight for more than two decades and has never been shy about discussing her battle with drug addiction. During a discussion on DJ Fat Tony's "The Recovery" podcast in 2020, Kelly admitted she thought she would end up dead like some of her friends, per Mirror UK. She informed listeners at the time that she was nearly three years sober and the happiest she had ever been. "I never thought I'd be alive at 35 years old," the "One Word" singer explained. "A lot of my friends didn't make it and burying them was hard. I had survivor's guilt for a long time. I'm almost three years sober."
"I never truly slept, I would pass out from whatever I drank or took and came to," Kelly continued. "I was in a haze of hangovers and withdrawals. I don't know how I did it for as long as I did. I embalmed my body." The following year, in April, the reality star told Extra that she relapsed on alcohol after having a "nervous breakdown" at the end of lockdown. Kelly admits her life was "perfect" prior to her relapse and that everything was going great.
Now, it has been reported that Kelly has recently checked into a rehab facility to seek treatment. Here's what we know.
Kelly Osbourne plans to quit Hollywood once she recovers
As reported by Radar, Kelly Osbourne has checked into a rehab clinic in Texas to seek treatment after relapsing on alcohol. The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has carved out a successful career of her own, despite being born into the world of fame. The "Papa Don't Preach" hitmaker has previously pursued music, fashion, and television. With that being said, she is willing to quit Hollywood and say goodbye to it all once she recovers. However, a representative for Kelly told the Daily Mail they weren't aware of her alleged rehab stint.
"The scandal about her mom's exit from 'The Talk' had a tremendous impact on her," a source close to the family told the outlet. "At the same time, Ozzy has crippling Parkinson's disease and excruciating nerve damage. Kelly felt everything hit her at once."
Kelly has been inactive via social media over the last few months and has been keeping an overall low profile. Her latest Instagram post from July was dedicated to her dog, Polly, who died. "She has been by my side for 6 years. I do not no how to go on without her. To say I'm devastated is an understatement. I have never felt pain like this.," Kelly captioned her post. "I have lost my shadow. I don't think I will ever get over this. My heart is broken. I am broken!!!" We wish you all the best, Kelly.
