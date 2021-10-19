The Heartbreaking Thing Edie Falco Just Revealed About James Gandolfini
Edie Falco played James Gandolfini's wife for six seasons on "The Sopranos" — and throughout that time, they built a bond like no other. So, when he Galdofini tragically died in at age 51 in 2013 from a heart attack, his co-star was undeniably heartbroken over her loss. At the time, Falco released a statement, calling the love between their on-screen characters, Tony and Carmela, "one of the greatest I've ever known." She continued, per People, "I am shocked and devastated by Jim's passing. He was a man of tremendous depth and sensitivity, with a kindness and generosity beyond words. I consider myself very lucky to have spent 10 years as his close colleague."
The award-winning actor also paid tribute to Gandolfini at the 2013 Emmy Awards. Describing him as a man with "tremendous warmth and heart," Falco praised her co-star for the person he was in private. "You all knew James Gandolfini, the actor," she said in the emotional speech. "But I was lucky enough to know Jim, the man — for 10 years as his close colleague, pretend life partner and for many more years as his friend. And it's Jim the man, a very dear man, that I will miss most of all."
Years after his death, Falco fondly remembered her late TV husband yet again — and her latest comments are truly heartbreaking.
Edie Falco said James Gandolfini was her 'soulmate'
During her October 17 interview with The New Yorker, Edie Falco opened up about her relationship with James Gandolfini and what it was really like working with him on "The Sopranos."
The Emmy winner had nothing but good things to say about the late star and even referred to him as her acting "soulmate." "He was totally un-actor-y, and was incredibly self-deprecating, and he was a real soulmate in that regard," she said. "We did not spend a lot of time talking about the scripts. It was like when you see two kids playing in the sandbox, completely immersed in their imaginary world. That's what it felt like acting opposite Jim." She also recalled a specific moment when the late star made a confession after the HBO series got picked up for a second season. "He said to me, 'Yeah, well, I just have no idea what the hell we did, but we've got to try to do it again,'" Falco revealed. And clearly, they did.
In 2012, one year before his untimely death, Gandolfini divulged his true feelings about Falco as well. Speaking with Vanity Fair, the actor said he was "still in love with Edie" five years after the series ended. "Of course, I love my wife, but I'm in love with Edie," he continued. "I don't know if I'm in love with Carmela or Edie or both. I'm in love with her."
Gandolfini may be gone, but he'll live forever in the fond memories of all the lives he touched.