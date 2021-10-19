The Heartbreaking Thing Edie Falco Just Revealed About James Gandolfini

During her October 17 interview with The New Yorker, Edie Falco opened up about her relationship with James Gandolfini and what it was really like working with him on "The Sopranos."

The Emmy winner had nothing but good things to say about the late star and even referred to him as her acting "soulmate." "He was totally un-actor-y, and was incredibly self-deprecating, and he was a real soulmate in that regard," she said. "We did not spend a lot of time talking about the scripts. It was like when you see two kids playing in the sandbox, completely immersed in their imaginary world. That's what it felt like acting opposite Jim." She also recalled a specific moment when the late star made a confession after the HBO series got picked up for a second season. "He said to me, 'Yeah, well, I just have no idea what the hell we did, but we've got to try to do it again,'" Falco revealed. And clearly, they did.

In 2012, one year before his untimely death, Gandolfini divulged his true feelings about Falco as well. Speaking with Vanity Fair, the actor said he was "still in love with Edie" five years after the series ended. "Of course, I love my wife, but I'm in love with Edie," he continued. "I don't know if I'm in love with Carmela or Edie or both. I'm in love with her."

Gandolfini may be gone, but he'll live forever in the fond memories of all the lives he touched.