Katie Couric Reveals If She Has A Relationship With Matt Lauer Today
Journalist Katie Couric recently made headlines when it came to light via her soon-to-be released memoir, "Going There," that Couric opted to censor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's remarks about NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem and referring to player Colin Kaepernick as "dumb and disrespectful." As reported by the Daily Mail, Couric defended her decision in the tell-all book, writing that she believed RBG was "elderly and probably didn't fully understand the question." Alas, that particular line of reasoning wasn't enough for many.
In an effort to further explain her motives behind purposely leaving out parts of her interview with the late political figure, Couric took to her old stomping grounds at "TODAY" and sat down with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. During the interview, Couric chalked the move up to an "editorial decision," citing that morning shows do it "all the time." But that's not all — whilst in the hot seat, Couric also discussed her friendship status with former "TODAY" co-host Matt Lauer, and the bombshell revelation has many talking!
Katie Couric said she and Matt Lauer have 'no relationship'
During an interview with "TODAY" host Savannah Guthrie, Katie Couric revealed that her relationship with former colleague Matt Lauer is non-existent. "We have no relationship," Couric matter-of-factly told Guthrie about her current status with Lauer. According to Couric, after learning about the workplace sexual harassment allegations against Lauer, she opted to launch her own "investigation" of sorts in an effort to better understand what had taken place. "As I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing," she revealed. "It was really devastating, but also disgusting," she added.
Couric also defended her choice to share the private text thread with Lauer in her book, explaining that she opted to include the exchange so as to illustrate how the friendship "deteriorated." "I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad," she said, before adding, "but he betrayed me, too, by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared about so much."
Something tells us these two won't be catching up over a cup of coffee anytime soon!