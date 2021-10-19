Katie Couric Reveals If She Has A Relationship With Matt Lauer Today

During an interview with "TODAY" host Savannah Guthrie, Katie Couric revealed that her relationship with former colleague Matt Lauer is non-existent. "We have no relationship," Couric matter-of-factly told Guthrie about her current status with Lauer. According to Couric, after learning about the workplace sexual harassment allegations against Lauer, she opted to launch her own "investigation" of sorts in an effort to better understand what had taken place. "As I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing," she revealed. "It was really devastating, but also disgusting," she added.

Couric also defended her choice to share the private text thread with Lauer in her book, explaining that she opted to include the exchange so as to illustrate how the friendship "deteriorated." "I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad," she said, before adding, "but he betrayed me, too, by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared about so much."

Something tells us these two won't be catching up over a cup of coffee anytime soon!