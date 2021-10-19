Jamie Foxx's Heartbreaking Tribute To His Sister One Year After Her Death

Jamie Foxx is doing some important reflecting. As an actor, singer, and entrepreneur, surely he can do it all — but at the end of the day, he is a human being. And as human beings, we are subjected to the struggles of everyday life and the task of making it to the next day, and no level of celebrity status can escape that. In 2020, Foxx experienced one of life's toughest challenges when his younger sister, Deondra Dixon, died at the age of 36.

Foxx — real name Eric Bishop (via IMDb) — shared the initial news of his sister's death in October 2020 via Instagram. In the lengthy post, he wrote, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..." Foxx further lamented the "unbelievable" pain he felt and noted that "Deondra you have left [a] hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me" and that "I love you with every ounce of me."

Now, on the one-year mark of Dixon's death, Foxx has taken to Instagram once more to pay tribute to his late sister.