Jamie Foxx's Heartbreaking Tribute To His Sister One Year After Her Death
Jamie Foxx is doing some important reflecting. As an actor, singer, and entrepreneur, surely he can do it all — but at the end of the day, he is a human being. And as human beings, we are subjected to the struggles of everyday life and the task of making it to the next day, and no level of celebrity status can escape that. In 2020, Foxx experienced one of life's toughest challenges when his younger sister, Deondra Dixon, died at the age of 36.
Foxx — real name Eric Bishop (via IMDb) — shared the initial news of his sister's death in October 2020 via Instagram. In the lengthy post, he wrote, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..." Foxx further lamented the "unbelievable" pain he felt and noted that "Deondra you have left [a] hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me" and that "I love you with every ounce of me."
Now, on the one-year mark of Dixon's death, Foxx has taken to Instagram once more to pay tribute to his late sister.
Jamie Foxx is still 'in shock' over sister Deondra Dixon's death
In an October post from Jamie Foxx, the actor-slash-singer is reflecting on his late sister, Deondra Dixon, and her untimely passing in 2020. Sharing a beautiful picture of the two hugging and smiling, Foxx wrote, "A year ago on this day... you took flight" — theoretically referencing last year's post announcing Dixon's death, where he stated, "I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on."
I'm still numb... In disbelief... in shock," Foxx added. "[B]ut in love with the memory of u... missin u my sis. @deondra1984 love uuuu forever!!!" he wrote in conclusion. The post itself received a vast outpouring from Foxx's 13 million Instagram followers, receiving over 300,000 likes and over 6,000 comments as of this writing. Amongst those who commented were Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale, Russell Peters, Naomi Campbell, Busta Rhymes, and Killer Mike — all of whom shared a plethora of crying and heart emojis for Foxx's late sister. "Love you Deondra!" Longoria wrote. Actor Faizon Love noted that Dixon will be "Forever missed," while Queen Latifah noted that Foxx is "Surrounded by love." It takes bravery to be so open with not only your inner circle but your fans. Our hearts go out to Jamie Foxx and his family one year out.