Inside The Unique Way Teri Hatcher Is Bonding With Her Daughter

Before portraying the lovably ditzy Susan Mayer on "Desperate Housewives," Teri Hatcher starred as the iconic Lois Lane in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," which aired from 1993-1997. According to People, it was during this time that she met her second husband, Jon Tenney, on a blind date — and married him not too long after. A few years after their 1994 wedding, they welcomed their only daughter, Emerson. But their love was not meant to be: Hatcher and Tenney divorced in 2003.

The star later admitted that, for a while, she put aside her happiness and tried to "work it out" with her ex for her child. Of course, they did ultimately call it quits — and in her memoir "Burnt Toast," Hatcher revealed it was their lack of intimacy that, in part, led her and Tenney to go their separate ways (via Vanity Fair).

In 2007, the actor opened up about motherhood, telling People that she's "always made mothering the priority of my life... over my career, over everything." These days, the proud mom always makes it a point to publicly praise daughter Emerson, now 23, on social media. "Riding through life with this girl as my daughter makes me the luckiest mom in the world," Hatcher wrote on Instagram in 2020. "Thank you my darling Em for your daily inspirations and all the amazing memories we've made together. To many more!"

Recently, Hatcher and Emerson created even more memories when they jetted off to Peru for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.