Inside The Unique Way Teri Hatcher Is Bonding With Her Daughter
Before portraying the lovably ditzy Susan Mayer on "Desperate Housewives," Teri Hatcher starred as the iconic Lois Lane in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," which aired from 1993-1997. According to People, it was during this time that she met her second husband, Jon Tenney, on a blind date — and married him not too long after. A few years after their 1994 wedding, they welcomed their only daughter, Emerson. But their love was not meant to be: Hatcher and Tenney divorced in 2003.
The star later admitted that, for a while, she put aside her happiness and tried to "work it out" with her ex for her child. Of course, they did ultimately call it quits — and in her memoir "Burnt Toast," Hatcher revealed it was their lack of intimacy that, in part, led her and Tenney to go their separate ways (via Vanity Fair).
In 2007, the actor opened up about motherhood, telling People that she's "always made mothering the priority of my life... over my career, over everything." These days, the proud mom always makes it a point to publicly praise daughter Emerson, now 23, on social media. "Riding through life with this girl as my daughter makes me the luckiest mom in the world," Hatcher wrote on Instagram in 2020. "Thank you my darling Em for your daily inspirations and all the amazing memories we've made together. To many more!"
Recently, Hatcher and Emerson created even more memories when they jetted off to Peru for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
Teri Hatcher and Emerson checked off something off their bucket list
On October 18, Teri Hatcher revealed that she and her daughter Emerson Tenney traveled the Amazon jungle in Peru, where they've bonded over "private plunge pools, Amazon mud masks, and stunning river views," per the star's Instagram post. She also wrote in her caption, "Couldn't ask for more from our first day on @delfinamazoncruises," and added hashtags like "#bucketlist," "girlstrip," and "grateful."
Tenney also shared a photo from their adventure — one of her lounging on a day bed while reading the book "Everyone You Hate Is Going to Die." On her Instagram stories, Hatcher posted more from the vacation, writing, "Our daily skiff rides and the wondrous animals we spot are my favorite part of this trip."
Over the years, the mother-daughter duo have travelled to many places together, including Napa Valley, Amsterdam, and Denmark. The actor posted photos from their trip to Disneyland in 2020, writing, "Thank you @disneyland A day in your world gave us enough laughs, love and memories to last all year. And we walked 19,763 steps!" In 2018, the pair also ran in the New York City Marathon to help raise money for charity. Hatcher later told The Post that she loved the "mother-daughter journey" of the race. She added, "It really allowed us to have a lot of conversations about being there for each other."
It looks like Hatcher is still very much committed to making motherhood her priority.