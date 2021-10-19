What Did Rachael Ray Do For The First Time At Anne Burrell's Wedding?

Not everyone is lucky enough to have the wedding of their dreams, but Rachael Ray is among the few who were. In 2005, Rachael married John Cusimano in a "fairy-tale wedding in a Tuscan castle that was a dream come true," as was described by Rachael Ray In Season. That said, John's proposal was less than ... picturesque. "We had been together for years, we had already bought our apartment," she recalled during a "Q&J" segment on the "Rachael Ray Show" in January. "He threw the Tiffany diamond ring at my head — it's a long story, but it was very funny."

A close friend of Rachel's — fellow celebrity chef Anne Burwell — wanted to have her own fairytale wedding, too. Burrell and her fiance Stuart Claxton were married in upstate New York in Burrell's hometown of Cazenovia on October 16, per People. A day before tying the knot, the "Worst Cooks in America" host shared a photo on Instagram of the duo locking lips. "I get to marry my Prince Charming this weekend!! He finally arrived!! And I'm the luckiest girl in the world," she wrote.

For the ceremony, Burrell made an extravagant entrance that featured her going down the aisle in a horse and carriage. "I don't care about the cheese factor," the chef told People after the wedding. "It's my moment and I mean to have it," she added. So, what was Rachael's involvement in the lavish event?