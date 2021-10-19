Cindy McCain Reacts To Daughter Meghan's Postpartum Anxiety Reveal

Meghan McCain — former co-host of "The View" and daughter of former presidential candidate John McCain — is spilling the beans with an audiobook memoir called "Bad Republican." In it, she reveals that after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Liberty, she suffered from postpartum anxiety. Per an excerpt published in Variety, McCain claims her anxiety became "irrational," writing, "I was paranoid that someone was going to kidnap Liberty to the point that I considered hiring armed bodyguards outside our house. I was afraid people wanted to kill her ..."

She went on to reveal that this anxiety, on top of feeling "hated at a toxic work environment," ultimately led to her deciding to leave "The View." Specifically, it was an on-air exchange with Joy Behar that was the straw that broke the camel's back. After McCain said that Behar missed arguing with her while she was on maternity leave, Behar replied, "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero." During commercial, McCain began sobbing, only to pull it together right before the cameras started rolling again. "She'd triggered my postpartum anxiety and now I was on a roller coaster that I couldn't stop," McCain wrote.

McCain further opened up in an October 19 interview with People, saying she was "really paranoid, like barely showering and functioning." Now, her mother, Cindy, is speaking out on her daughter's pain.