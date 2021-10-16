Was The View Staff Really Banned From Talking To Meghan McCain?

According to Page Six, after leaving "The View" to take a job as a columnist at the Daily Mail and to write a memoir called "Bad Republican," Meghan McCain has "The View" executive producer (and her former boss) Brian Teta worried.

A source told Page Six that Teta is "paranoid" that McCain will write about "The View" in her column or give the news outlet secrets from the show. Because of that, he has reportedly tried to ban current employees of the show from talking to McCain. The source told Page Six, "Brian has lost his mind. What does he think this is? A cult, where everyone has to listen to what he has to say?" According to the source, the team is being told not to talk to McCain, but that "many of us are still in contact with her."

While one source says that is what's happening on the inside of "The View," the scenario looks completely different to other employees. According to a spokesperson for the show, none of that is true. "No one has been banned from talking to Meghan," the spokesperson said to Page Six. Not only that, but another insider also added that Brian and Meghan parted on good terms, so there should be no reason to worry.