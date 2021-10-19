Emma Watson Had A 'Surreal' Experience Interviewing This Former Vice President

Emma Watson can't contain her excitement after interviewing one of her heroes. The "Harry Potter" star made her debut on the green carpet on October 17 when she attended the first Earthshot Prize Awards created by Prince William. Per Harper's Bazaar, Watson kept on theme and wore a sustainable white gown made out of up-cycled wedding dresses over black dress pants.

The award ceremony, of course, was an important event for Watson, as she has been vocal about her yearn to help prevent climate change for over a decade. In 2020, she, along with dozens of prominent women, signed a letter to the U.K. government calling for more women in "decision-making roles" at the global climate summit, according to the BBC. Clearly, Watson is more like Hermione than she claims.

As a famous actor, feminist icon, and environmental activist, Watson has millions of adoring fans, but as it turns out, she gets starstruck too. Find out who made her fan girl below.