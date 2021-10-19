Randy Travis Makes His Admiration For Garth Brooks Crystal Clear

Acclaimed country music artist Randy Travis, known for hits like "Look Heart, No Hands," and "Diggin' Up Bones," to name a few popular tunes, has many adoring fans — and we're not just talking about his longtime listeners. Even fellow esteemed musicians are in awe of his body of work, including none other than Garth Brooks. The "Friends in Low Places" crooner's feelings were evident when he honored Travis' legacy at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event on October 13, telling the crowd, per Taste of Country, "I've said it before and I'll say it again: Randy Travis single-handedly saved country music."

Travis, who was there to accept the Artist of a Lifetime award, appeared touched by Brooks' remarks. But that was far from the first time Brooks has made his appreciation for Travis apparent. "Just speaking for me, every day you wish Randy Travis would show up again — an artist like Randy Travis. But the truth is, that only happened once in my past lifetime. It ain't gonna happen again in the next one for me," Brooks told Rolling Stone Country in 2017, a year after he inducted Travis into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

But before you assume the love is one-sided, first, take a gander at the heartfelt noted Travis penned to Brooks following the CMTs tribute.