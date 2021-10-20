The Real Reason The Tori Spelling Divorce Rumors Are Heating Up
Rumors surrounding the status of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage have been circulating for months. Back in March, for example, the Daily Mail posted photos of Spelling out and about with her kids — and without her wedding ring. However, in September, McDermott seemed to debunk the rumors during an appearance on the "Feminine Warrior" podcast. "I don't reply, you know, anymore. It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it,'" McDermott said when asked about those pesky divorce rumors. Around the same time, Radar Online quoted an anonymous source that claimed that Spelling's divorce filing was "imminent."
Although Spelling and McDermott don't really talk about their relationship, and haven't said much by way of confirming all of this divorce chatter, the two have found themselves making headlines once more. On October 18, Spelling was photographed by paparazzi, and reports suggest that what she was doing was a pretty clear indication that she and McDermott are indeed over. Read on to find out more.
Tori Spelling was spotted outside a lawyer's office in Los Angeles
In photos obtained by Page Six, Tori Spelling was seen outside an attorney's office in Los Angeles on October 18. The photos show her yelling into a cell phone while holding some papers in her hands. In one of the paparazzi shots, writing on one of the pieces of paper could be made out. It appears as though it was an agenda for Spelling's day. The list of "to-do" items included getting a quote for a pig pen, calling AAA to jump start a van, and having a meeting with a lawyer at 3 p.m. local time. The lawyer note had three main points that were clearly written out. "Assets – support – custody," the paper read, according to Page Six.
Spelling and McDermott have not spoken out about the photos, nor have they confirmed or denied the status of their marriage in recent weeks. If they do choose to end their 15-year-marriage, they will need to figure out all of the above points; they will need to split their assets, figure out who will pay what kind of support to whom, and who will receive custody of their five kids. Based on the photos, Radar Online suggests that Spelling is getting ready for a "divorce battle" with McDermott — and an announcement could be coming any day now — if this is true.