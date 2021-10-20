The Real Reason The Tori Spelling Divorce Rumors Are Heating Up

Rumors surrounding the status of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage have been circulating for months. Back in March, for example, the Daily Mail posted photos of Spelling out and about with her kids — and without her wedding ring. However, in September, McDermott seemed to debunk the rumors during an appearance on the "Feminine Warrior" podcast. "I don't reply, you know, anymore. It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it,'" McDermott said when asked about those pesky divorce rumors. Around the same time, Radar Online quoted an anonymous source that claimed that Spelling's divorce filing was "imminent."

Although Spelling and McDermott don't really talk about their relationship, and haven't said much by way of confirming all of this divorce chatter, the two have found themselves making headlines once more. On October 18, Spelling was photographed by paparazzi, and reports suggest that what she was doing was a pretty clear indication that she and McDermott are indeed over. Read on to find out more.