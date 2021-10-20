How Is Prince Harry Teaming Up With Leonardo DiCaprio?

Humanitarian work is ingrained in the royal family's lifeblood. In fact, according to their official website, "over 3,000 organizations list a member of the Royal Family as their patron or president." And despite his rocky relationship with the royal family, Prince Harry still carries out his humanitarian work. But the youngest son of the late Princess Diana doesn't carry out his philanthropic duties by obligation, but out of genuine compassion and care.

Looking at Harry's track record, one will notice that he has a vested interest in doing charitable work for Africa — a continent he has dubbed his "second home," per Mirror. His affinity for the continent seemingly started following his mother's death. In 2019, he noted Africa "held [him] in an embrace that [he] will never forget" following the hard time. Plus, in 2004, after wrapping up his time at Eton College, Harry took a gap year to partake in various philanthropic endeavors around the world, per BBC. During this pivotal time, Harry discovered his passion for humanitarian work in Africa — much like his mother.

Being emotionally rocked by the African country of Lesotho, the Duke of Sussex, alongside the nation's Prince Seeiso, founded Sentebale, a charity that protects children who are victims of poverty and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Now, Prince Harry is taking aim at a new cause in Africa, and he's got some A-list backup.