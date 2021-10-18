What Prince Harry Is Calling An End For In A Newly Released Essay

Prince William's effort to make a positive impact on the environment has seen a fruitful start. On October 17, the Duke of Cambridge presented the inaugural Earthshot prize in a London ceremony to projects from India, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Italy, and a group that represented Italy, Thailand, and Germany. The winners received an amount of £1 million ($1.4 million) each, according to The New York Times.

During an October interview with BBC Sounds ahead of the COP26 summit in Scotland, William called the shortlisted individuals "innovators, leaders, and visionaries" and expressed hope that his Earthshot prize would initiate discourse around the dire need to protect the environment. "We can't have more clever speech, clever words but not enough action (at COP26), and that's why the Earthshot Prize is so important because we're trying to create action," he said.

Inspired by former U.S. president John F Kennedy's "Moonshot" project in the 1960s to send humans to the moon, William's Earthshot prize will address five key areas — restoring nature, purifying the air, reviving oceans, creating a "waste-free world," and helping fix the climate — by awarding five innovators annually with a sum of £1 million pounds for the next 10 years, as noted by the BBC.

William has made his move to save the environment. Far away in California, his brother, Prince Harry, is now making his. Like his brother, the Duke of Sussex has much to say when it comes to protecting environmental elements.