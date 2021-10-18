Why Is Prince Charles So Proud Of Prince William?
Prince William is putting the planet first. The second-in-line to the throne already shared his feelings about space tourism in October. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he said, per the BBC. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future." Clearly, the Duke of Cambridge thinks that earth conservation should be prioritized and wasn't shy to articulate his beliefs. He further revealed that he had "absolutely no interest" to visit space because he was concerned about the carbon emissions of space flights.
Now, those who follow the British royalty know that Wills is the product of his father's upbringing — Prince Charles is a well-known campaigner for eco-conservation and has been for decades. According to The Evening Standard, he was "deeply worried" about the planet's future, especially for his grandkids' sake. "I have always felt that we are somehow trained to believe that nature is a separate thing from us and we can just exploit and control and suppress everything about it without suffering the consequences," Charles remarked. He warned that the results of ignoring the eco-crisis would be "catastrophic." However, it's not all grim — Charles has spoken up about how proud he is of the work William is doing.
Prince Charles praises Prince William's Earthshot Prize
Prince Charles is singing his son's praises. "I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize," Charles shared, per People. Prince William launched the initiative, aiming to recognize and honor eco-fighters. Charles elaborated, "[W]e need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future." The proud dad hoped that Earthshot would "help us find the innovative solutions."
The Earthshot gala had celebs like Sir Richard Attenborough, Dame Emma Thompson, and Emma Watson walking the red carpet. Per The Guardian, guests were challenged to "consider the environment when choosing their outfit." Watson obliged and wore a gown recycled from 10 dresses from a global charity. As for William and Kate Middleton, they arrived in an electric car wearing previously worn outfits.
Sky News reported that back in 2018, Wills decided to put a positive spin on earth conservation when he launched Earthshot. The name is a reference to JFK's Moonshot Project and encourages innovators to come up with ways to save the planet. There were five overall winners of the night: Costa Rica's Protect and Restore Nature project, Takachar, India's Clean our Air technology, the Bahamas' Revive our Oceans project, Milan, Italy's Build a Waste-free World, and Thailand, Germany, and Italy were all honored for their AEM Electrolyser.