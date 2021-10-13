Prince William Proves He Has A Sense Of Humor In Recent Instagram Post
Oh, Prince William! Throughout his adulthood, the Duke of Cambridge has borne witness to some of life's greatest marvels. From serving seven years in the military to the birth of his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — William has surely led a storied life. On top of that, he has been second in the line of succession to the throne since birth and has upheld — or at least attempted to — the royal family's public perception in the wake of Megxit.
But despite all of his accomplishments, William is actually just like us — rife with personality and a booming sense of humor, as evidenced by his latest Instagram post. Unfortunately, we all know how much of a double-edged sword social media can be, especially for celebrities, who can often by the target of much criticism. But in light of such, William has invited the criticism in jest with his latest post.
Prince William's Instagram post had users in for a loop
Even though he is royalty, Prince William has put his prim-and-proper perception to the side briefly for his recent Instagram post. The post saw William break out his oft-unseen humorous side when he invited users to caption the recent video. The picture sees William standing at the front door of Kensington Palace, veering his head out with a goofily befuddled reaction while English presenters Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary stand in laughter.
The post invited users to chime in and "Caption this" with their own thoughts — leaving the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account inundated with a horde of tongue-in-cheek responses. "Too early for carol singers," one user retorted, while another commented, "We didn't order pizza!" And for those who receive spam calls all the time, one commenter stated, "We've been trying to reach you regarding your car's warranty."
The post was a big hit, too — receiving nearly 400,000 likes and almost 5,000 comments. Fun times for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!