Mariska Hargitay Just Reached An Incredible Milestone

Mariska Hargitay is best known for her role on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" as the iconic and relentless lieutenant Olivia Benson. The crime drama has now entered its 23rd season and has been approved for an additional 24th season, officially making it the longest-running live-action show in television history, per Insider. One of the reasons fans love tuning in for the "Law and Order" spin-off series, which focuses primarily on crimes of a sexual nature, is for the fierce and empathetic Benson who would do anything to protect and help the victims who come to her.

After so many seasons playing the same character, one may assume that Hargitay is passionate about the show and her role, and they would be correct. "'SVU' resonates because it's a path to healing and a path to survivorship," the Emmy-winner told Parade, specifying that the "environment" she hopes to create through her character is one of "compassion, sympathy and justice, [and] providing hope to those who experience shame and isolation caused by sexual violence." She believes that the purpose of the show goes beyond entertainment and brings a "greater awareness and understanding of the issues" explored.

Hargitay clearly has plenty to be proud of, but the actor just celebrated another important milestone related to her time on "Law and Order: SUV."