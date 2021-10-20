Sara Gilbert And Linda Perry Confirm What We All Expected
Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's relationship has certainly continued to evolve over time. In 2014, while filming an episode of "The Talk," Gilbert came clean with fans that she had to opt-out of a dare to lie on a bed of nails because she was pregnant, per Us Weekly. The actor then gave birth to her and Perry's son, Rhodes, in March 2015, as Gilbert's "The Talk" co-hosts shared an adorable photo of the infant on-air.
Four years later, after experiencing a tumultuous time in their marriage, Gilbert decided to file for divorce in December 2019, per TMZ. One of the most surprising aspects of the break was that the two continued to spend time together (via the Daily Mail) with their son. At the time, Perry said their marriage was ending but their relationship was not, as she believed it was "evolving into something else," as she told People. Although Gilbert was the one who filed for divorce, the 4 Non Blondes singer harbored no ill-will. "Things that end doesn't mean they're over or they're bad," she told Us Weekly in January 2020.
Ultimately, the couple reached the next "evolution" of their relationship, and came to a modern and dare we say admirable agreement on their split.
Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert have finalized their divorce but are keeping things amazingly civil
Two years after it was initially filed, Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's divorce was finalized, per TMZ. It was agreed by both women that neither would pay out spousal support, and while the details of how they divvied up their finances were not disclosed, details have emerged on how the former couple decided to co-parent their son, Rhodes. Gilbert and Perry agreed to share joint custody of their son. According to court documents, each party was "ordered to regularly confer and share information concerning Rhodes's care, wellbeing, physical and mental health, education and welfare," per People.
In the past, Perry has been vocal about how being a good parent to Rhodes was important due to her own difficult upbringing. "You get to correct your past, in a sense," she told Us Weekly in January 2020. "I get to be a great mom and maybe my parents weren't that great." Leading up to the finalization of the divorce, the singer remained complimentary of her relationship with her ex. "I'm still on an incredible adventure with Sara. I love her. I adore her," she told Page Six in January 2020. "We have a beautiful child together. So that journey's not ended, it's evolved into something else," Perry added. Seems like these two have a healthy arrangement and that's good to see.