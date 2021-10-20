Sara Gilbert And Linda Perry Confirm What We All Expected

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's relationship has certainly continued to evolve over time. In 2014, while filming an episode of "The Talk," Gilbert came clean with fans that she had to opt-out of a dare to lie on a bed of nails because she was pregnant, per Us Weekly. The actor then gave birth to her and Perry's son, Rhodes, in March 2015, as Gilbert's "The Talk" co-hosts shared an adorable photo of the infant on-air.

Four years later, after experiencing a tumultuous time in their marriage, Gilbert decided to file for divorce in December 2019, per TMZ. One of the most surprising aspects of the break was that the two continued to spend time together (via the Daily Mail) with their son. At the time, Perry said their marriage was ending but their relationship was not, as she believed it was "evolving into something else," as she told People. Although Gilbert was the one who filed for divorce, the 4 Non Blondes singer harbored no ill-will. "Things that end doesn't mean they're over or they're bad," she told Us Weekly in January 2020.

Ultimately, the couple reached the next "evolution" of their relationship, and came to a modern and dare we say admirable agreement on their split.