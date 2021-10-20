Everything We Know About Brian Laundrie's Personal Belongings Being Found
The hunt for Brian Laundrie may soon be over. Laundrie, who has been on the run for just over a month, has been labeled the primary person of interest in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, according to CNN. Petito was found dead on September 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, after she was reported missing eight days prior.
In June, Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, but lost contact with her parents at the end of August. On September 1, Laundrie returned home without Petito, leading Petito's family to file a missing persons report. Shortly after police intervened in the case, Laundrie went missing and has been the focus of a nation-wide search. He is currently considered a fugitive, with police searching in the Florida reserves for his whereabouts.
Although there have been numerous reported sightings of Laundrie, no concrete evidence pointing to his whereabouts have been revealed until October 20 when police announced they've found his personal belongings. Here's everything we know about the latest findings.
Here's where Brian Laundrie's belongings were found
According to People, the Sarasota County Medical Examiner and a cadaver dog were called to a Florida park on October 20, where authorities found several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance of Gabby Petito. Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, told People that Laundrie's parents assisted authorities in searching when they found his belongings. Laundrie had been known to hike the trails there prior to his disappearance.
In a tweet, FBI Tampa confirmed the findings, writing, "Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time."
Additionally, NBC News reported that partial human remains have been found at the site where Laundrie's belongings were retrieved — though officials have not confirmed if those remains belong to Laundrie.