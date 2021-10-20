Everything We Know About Brian Laundrie's Personal Belongings Being Found

The hunt for Brian Laundrie may soon be over. Laundrie, who has been on the run for just over a month, has been labeled the primary person of interest in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, according to CNN. Petito was found dead on September 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, after she was reported missing eight days prior.

In June, Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, but lost contact with her parents at the end of August. On September 1, Laundrie returned home without Petito, leading Petito's family to file a missing persons report. Shortly after police intervened in the case, Laundrie went missing and has been the focus of a nation-wide search. He is currently considered a fugitive, with police searching in the Florida reserves for his whereabouts.

Although there have been numerous reported sightings of Laundrie, no concrete evidence pointing to his whereabouts have been revealed until October 20 when police announced they've found his personal belongings. Here's everything we know about the latest findings.