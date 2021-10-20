Jessica Simpson's Workout Post Is Resonating With Fans

Jessica Simpson is ready to hit the iron once again! Over the past two-and-a-half decades, the singer has undergone an intense body transformation, given the highly active nature of her career. What many people fail to realize at times is that the art of singing and performing is no easy task — especially doing so at such a high level as Simpson. It is an incredibly physical undertaking and can be strenuous to the untrained body.

On top of that, Simpson is also the mother to daughters Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae, along with son Ace Knute. With her physically taxing career and three pregnancies in under a decade, Simpson's body has endured more than most do in a lifetime. But don't just take our word for it — her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, whom she has been working with for over a decade, opened up to People in 2019 about the singer's weight-loss journey.

"I've kind of helped her come back after each baby, and this is a bit different, in that she said she was tipping the scales at 240 [post-delivery]. This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant nonstop for a decade," Pasternak stated. "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," Simpson reflected via Instagram following the birth of her third child Birdie Mae. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again." And now, Simpson is back for more.