Jessica Simpson's Workout Post Is Resonating With Fans
Jessica Simpson is ready to hit the iron once again! Over the past two-and-a-half decades, the singer has undergone an intense body transformation, given the highly active nature of her career. What many people fail to realize at times is that the art of singing and performing is no easy task — especially doing so at such a high level as Simpson. It is an incredibly physical undertaking and can be strenuous to the untrained body.
On top of that, Simpson is also the mother to daughters Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae, along with son Ace Knute. With her physically taxing career and three pregnancies in under a decade, Simpson's body has endured more than most do in a lifetime. But don't just take our word for it — her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, whom she has been working with for over a decade, opened up to People in 2019 about the singer's weight-loss journey.
"I've kind of helped her come back after each baby, and this is a bit different, in that she said she was tipping the scales at 240 [post-delivery]. This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant nonstop for a decade," Pasternak stated. "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," Simpson reflected via Instagram following the birth of her third child Birdie Mae. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again." And now, Simpson is back for more.
Jessica Simpson's latest workout selfie has everyone talking
There's a delicate balance in self-care. There's no shame in going hard at the gym and then maybe slamming an entire pizza pie afterward. Sure, it may not seem not ideal, but sometimes you just have to go for it. Don't take our word for it, though, because our pop queen Jessica Simpson is advocating for it as well (we know, she's being the responsible one here).
Taking to Twitter, the "Irresistible" singer shared a selfie of her on the treadmill smiling cheek-to-cheek, while rocking an all-black athletic fit complete with black Huaraches. "First day back at it and I'm already hurtin' and feelin' real dramatic about being sore. I have been craving this, but procrastinating. One work out and I am determined to not let myself down," she wrote in the caption. She did give herself some responsible leeway, stating, "I will be eating a brownie to give myself some points!"
Fans chimed in with all the praise on Twitter, with one user writing, "Stunning Jess always," while another stated, "Always gorgeous good on you." It's a far cry from her initial days in the music industry when she was told, "You gotta lose 15 pounds," according to her memoir, "Open Book" (via People). She also revealed that she "immediately went on an extremely strict diet, and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years." Thankfully, those days are now over.