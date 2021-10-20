Inside Jared Kushner's Plans For A New Business

In July, Jared Kushner announced a new business launch after spending four years as a special adviser to former president Donald Trump, according to Reuters. And now he's moving forward with the company.

Over the summer, CNN reported that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, had distanced themselves from the former president since leaving the White House. This distance is allegedly due to wanting to separate themselves from Donald's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as well as Ivanka's desire to lead a quiet life and Donald's waning opinion of Kushner, sources told the outlet. But some are wondering if there is another reason for the fractured relationship between the Kushners and the former leader of the free world.

In July, Donald's attorney-turned-whistleblower Michael Cohen tweeted, "Interesting how @jaredkushner (#SecretaryOfEverything) name appears to be absent from all the controversy, indictments, and arrests," referring to the charges of grand larceny and tax fraud against Trump's business. "Is he next to fall or a cooperating witness? Knowing what a snake he is, I bet the latter!" Furthermore, the Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump, Donald's niece, believes Ivanka could flip on her dad to save herself. As for why, Mary said, "I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose and, two, more to hang onto. Her husband's family is legitimately very wealthy."

Whatever the reasons, Kushner and Ivanka appear to be moving on from their time in Washington. So what's the scoop on Kushner's plans for a new business?