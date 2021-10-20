Inside Jared Kushner's Plans For A New Business
In July, Jared Kushner announced a new business launch after spending four years as a special adviser to former president Donald Trump, according to Reuters. And now he's moving forward with the company.
Over the summer, CNN reported that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, had distanced themselves from the former president since leaving the White House. This distance is allegedly due to wanting to separate themselves from Donald's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as well as Ivanka's desire to lead a quiet life and Donald's waning opinion of Kushner, sources told the outlet. But some are wondering if there is another reason for the fractured relationship between the Kushners and the former leader of the free world.
In July, Donald's attorney-turned-whistleblower Michael Cohen tweeted, "Interesting how @jaredkushner (#SecretaryOfEverything) name appears to be absent from all the controversy, indictments, and arrests," referring to the charges of grand larceny and tax fraud against Trump's business. "Is he next to fall or a cooperating witness? Knowing what a snake he is, I bet the latter!" Furthermore, the Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump, Donald's niece, believes Ivanka could flip on her dad to save herself. As for why, Mary said, "I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose and, two, more to hang onto. Her husband's family is legitimately very wealthy."
Whatever the reasons, Kushner and Ivanka appear to be moving on from their time in Washington. So what's the scoop on Kushner's plans for a new business?
Jared Kushner is starting an investment firm
Jared Kushner is starting an investment firm, Affinity Partners. Bloomberg reported that Kushner Companies, the Kushner family's own business, subsequently named Laurent Morali as CEO of the family business on October 19, the first non-family member to lead the company. The oldest Kushner son served as CEO of Kushner Companies before working for his father-in-law in the White House. During his tenure in the role, the company "expanded aggressively" into the New York real estate market, purchasing riskier investments. It appears the former first son-in-law is moving on from politics and the family business.
Since the announcement about Affinity Partners in July, there are still few details known about Kushner's new venture. Sources told Reuters that Affinity Partners may "open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments to connect Israel's economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf."
Reuters reported that ex-President Trump's son-in-law is currently finishing up a book about his time in the White House. The book will be a "definitive, thorough recounting of the administration and the truth about what happened behind closed doors," according to publisher Broadside Books, per People. Only time will tell what will come of both the book and Affinity Partners.