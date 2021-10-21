Dylan Sprouse's Transformation Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Dylan Sprouse just debuted a new haircut — and fans are going crazy over it. The other half of the Sprouse twins is known for his long, blonde locks and Justin Bieber-esque bangs, but after graduating from "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," he opted for a more subdued, clean cut, probably in an attempt to signify that he's all grown up. Meanwhile, his brother, Cole Sprouse, went dark for his role as Jughead on "Riverdale."

Of the Sprouse twins, Dylan is usually seen the more reserved of the two. He barely posts on social media and, while he still dabbles in acting from time to time, he's more focused on growing his brewery business, which is why, when he posted a picture of his new buzzcut on Instagram, fans got super excited. "I call this: Delusional artist after browsing Pinterest for 4 hours in search of animal crossing new horizons cottage core island inspiration. 2021," he captioned three mirror selfies that showcase his new 'do (along with his washboard abs and pecs, we might add).

"U look like brad pitt in oceans 11 except hotter," said a fan in the comments. "Short hair dylan hits different," quipped another. But that's not all people had to say.