Dylan Sprouse's Transformation Has Fans Doing A Double Take
Dylan Sprouse just debuted a new haircut — and fans are going crazy over it. The other half of the Sprouse twins is known for his long, blonde locks and Justin Bieber-esque bangs, but after graduating from "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," he opted for a more subdued, clean cut, probably in an attempt to signify that he's all grown up. Meanwhile, his brother, Cole Sprouse, went dark for his role as Jughead on "Riverdale."
Of the Sprouse twins, Dylan is usually seen the more reserved of the two. He barely posts on social media and, while he still dabbles in acting from time to time, he's more focused on growing his brewery business, which is why, when he posted a picture of his new buzzcut on Instagram, fans got super excited. "I call this: Delusional artist after browsing Pinterest for 4 hours in search of animal crossing new horizons cottage core island inspiration. 2021," he captioned three mirror selfies that showcase his new 'do (along with his washboard abs and pecs, we might add).
"U look like brad pitt in oceans 11 except hotter," said a fan in the comments. "Short hair dylan hits different," quipped another. But that's not all people had to say.
Dylan Sprouse has gone through multiple hairstyles over the years
Dylan Sprouse is not one to shy away from trying out various hairstyles. He once sported long, luscious locks that reached his shoulders (think Brad Pitt in "Legends of the Fall"), as well as a dirty blonde 'do. He even sometimes go to the extreme! In 2019, the "Dismissed" actor cut all his hair off and dyed it bright blue. He also went platinum blonde at one point (and looked as hot as ever).
As for the biceps and the abs? Dylan has always been into fitness. His girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, said that they often work out together and Dylan makes her want to ham it up in the gym even more. "We would do ab workouts together. We love doing that together," she told Life and Style. "But the rest is like, he would do more, which would make me like, 'that's not fair. I feel weak now,' so I have to do an extra 10, which is kind of good."
It's possible Dylan is working out for a new role. The only other notable time he shared his abs was when he was preparing for a role in the Chinese film, "The Curse of Turandot". On his Instagram Story, he shared a photo at the gym, saying, "Turandot is also the reason I've been a gym f**kboi lately." What film are you working on now, Dylan? We are dying to know!