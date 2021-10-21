Why Gabby Petito's Friends Are Concerned They Will Never Have Answers

Gabby Petito set out on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, back in June. However, what was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime ended up turning into a real-life nightmare just a few months later. According to CNN, Laundrie arrived to his home in Florida on September 1 — without Petito. He was driving the white van that the two had taken on their road trip, but Petito's whereabouts were unclear. On September 11, Petito's family reported her missing. Eight days later, her body was found in Grand Teton Nation Park in Wyoming. Meanwhile, Laundrie, who refused to talk to police, had gone missing.

Petito's cause of death was determined to be strangulation, according to CBS News, and the circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation. Laundrie, who has been called a person of interest in the case, was sought by authorities after using an "unauthorized" debit card, according to the New York Daily News. On October 20, authorities confirmed that human remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve, the primary area where the search for Laundrie has taken place, according to NBC News. Now, Petito's friends are worried that they will never know what really happened to her. Keep reading to find out why.