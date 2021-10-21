Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Has Officially Called Off His Search For Brian Laundrie
Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has officially called off his search for fugitive Brian Laundrie, according to The Sun. Dog had launched his very own manhunt for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. Petito was reported missing by her parents back on September 11 after her fiance — Laundrie — arrived home by himself following a cross-country trip that he took with her. Petito's body was found in Wyoming on September 19, according to Reuters, and her death was ruled a homicide. Dog decided to get in on the case, assembling his own team in central Florida, according to the New York Post. Over the past few weeks, the former reality star has received hundreds of tips on Laundrie's possible whereabouts.
In an effort to gather more information, Dog tried to get in contact with Laundrie's parents by showing up at their home in Florida, according to WFLA. Weeks later, he was seen knocking on the door of Laundrie's sister's home, Mass Live reported. Dog turned over any crucial evidence that he uncovered to the FBI, though he was not working with authorities. His involvement in the case caused a bit of backlash, especially from Laundrie's family. According to TMZ, for example, the Laundrie's family attorney called Dog a "dusty [relic]."
As of October 21, Dog is officially off the case. Keep reading to find out why.
Dog the Bounty Hunter is waiting for confirmation that Brian Laundrie's body has been found
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer on the hunt for Brian Laundrie after authorities found apparent human remains in Florida's Carlton Reserve. According to NBC News, the remains were found near "personal items" that belonged to Laundrie. Due to this discovery, Dog has ended his search, believing that the remains that were found are indeed those of Laundrie. "We are praying for Gabby's family as yet another day ends with seemingly more questions than answers though it does seem the search for Brian is indeed over," Dog told The Sun. He also suggested that Laundrie's parents may have tried to help their son after Gabby Petito was killed. "There will be time to ask questions such as what was the extent of the Laundries' involvement in aiding Brian. But now we wait," Dog said.
The search for Laundrie spanned over a month, and while this new discovery could put an end to that search, it may open up a world of unanswered questions that we may never know the answers to. If Laundrie is dead, what happened to Petito may never be 100% clear.