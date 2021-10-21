Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Has Officially Called Off His Search For Brian Laundrie

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has officially called off his search for fugitive Brian Laundrie, according to The Sun. Dog had launched his very own manhunt for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. Petito was reported missing by her parents back on September 11 after her fiance — Laundrie — arrived home by himself following a cross-country trip that he took with her. Petito's body was found in Wyoming on September 19, according to Reuters, and her death was ruled a homicide. Dog decided to get in on the case, assembling his own team in central Florida, according to the New York Post. Over the past few weeks, the former reality star has received hundreds of tips on Laundrie's possible whereabouts.

In an effort to gather more information, Dog tried to get in contact with Laundrie's parents by showing up at their home in Florida, according to WFLA. Weeks later, he was seen knocking on the door of Laundrie's sister's home, Mass Live reported. Dog turned over any crucial evidence that he uncovered to the FBI, though he was not working with authorities. His involvement in the case caused a bit of backlash, especially from Laundrie's family. According to TMZ, for example, the Laundrie's family attorney called Dog a "dusty [relic]."

As of October 21, Dog is officially off the case. Keep reading to find out why.