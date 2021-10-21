Was Britney Spears' Dad Dropped By His Lawyers?

Britney Spears has been fighting to remove her father as her conservator for years. Moreover, the pop star is hoping to bring her conservatorship to an end in 2021, after 13 long years of what she calls "conservatorship abuse," according to Rolling Stone. During a court hearing on September 29, Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled on a petition to remove Jamie Spears as his daughter's conservator, according to The New York Times. "The current situation is not tenable," Penny said, granting Britney a huge win. "I can't say where [Britney] is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine. For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing," Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said following the hearing, according to Entertainment Tonight.

At this point in time, Britney appears to be on her way to freedom, but her lawyer isn't backing down. "Jamie Spears and others are going to face even more serious ramifications for his misconduct," Rosengart said following the September 29 hearing, according to Variety. "I said at the outset that my firm and I were going to take a top-to-bottom look at what Jamie Spears and his representatives have done here," he continued, adding that he is determined to get "justice for Britney." And while Britney's lawyer is working wonders for her, the same can't exactly be said for Jamie's lawyers. Keep reading to find out what's going on.