Was Britney Spears' Dad Dropped By His Lawyers?
Britney Spears has been fighting to remove her father as her conservator for years. Moreover, the pop star is hoping to bring her conservatorship to an end in 2021, after 13 long years of what she calls "conservatorship abuse," according to Rolling Stone. During a court hearing on September 29, Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled on a petition to remove Jamie Spears as his daughter's conservator, according to The New York Times. "The current situation is not tenable," Penny said, granting Britney a huge win. "I can't say where [Britney] is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine. For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing," Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said following the hearing, according to Entertainment Tonight.
At this point in time, Britney appears to be on her way to freedom, but her lawyer isn't backing down. "Jamie Spears and others are going to face even more serious ramifications for his misconduct," Rosengart said following the September 29 hearing, according to Variety. "I said at the outset that my firm and I were going to take a top-to-bottom look at what Jamie Spears and his representatives have done here," he continued, adding that he is determined to get "justice for Britney." And while Britney's lawyer is working wonders for her, the same can't exactly be said for Jamie's lawyers. Keep reading to find out what's going on.
Britney Spears' father has hired a litigation attorney
Jamie Spears has been represented by Holland & Knight for many years, according to Page Six, but the firm is no longer working for Britney Spears' father. As things progress, it seems that Jamie is going to have a very challenging road ahead, and sources say that the Holland & Knight law firm won't be representing him moving forward. "Litigator Mathew Rosengart has asserted numerous times that he is going to investigate and sue Jamie. If/when he does, Jamie will need to defend and likely be adverse to parties in the conservatorship," a source told the outlet, adding that Holland & Knight "weren't interested" in representing Jamie if he is indeed sued.
Jamie has already hired a new attorney, however, according to NBC News. Alex Weingarten, a litigation partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, will take over for Vivian Thoreen. The next hearing in Britney's conservatorship case is scheduled for November 12, according to The New York Times. This hearing will determine whether or not Britney's long-standing conservatorship will (finally) come to an end.