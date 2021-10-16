What Did Britney Spears Just Say About Giving An Interview?

Britney Spears has been having a heck of a year. The pop star made two virtual court appearances during her conservatorship case, exposing her father and her team for taking advantage of her over the past several years. Over the summer, she scored a major victory when the judge overseeing her case granted her permission to hire her own lawyer, according to NPR. From there, things have continued looking up for Spears. At the last court hearing on September 29, Spears' father was removed from her conservatorship effective immediately, Variety reports. "I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee. The current situation is untenable," Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny said.

Spears is looking forward to her next hearing, which will take place on November 12. During that hearing, the judge will rule on whether or not to end the conservatorship entirely, according to Variety. If the conservatorship ends, it will mark the very first time in 13 years that Spears would have full control over her life — and her finances. On October 15, Spears took to Instagram to get candid about how she's feeling about everything. "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in ... and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake," she wrote. She also mentioned giving an interview when this is all over. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.