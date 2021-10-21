What We Know About JoJo Siwa's Split From Kylie Prew
Teen sensation JoJo Siwa made headlines in January when she revealed she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The "Hold the Drama" singer shared a snapshot of herself on Twitter wearing a T-shirt that read "BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER." in capital letters. Unsurprisingly, the post went viral and fans were quick to congratulate Siwa on coming out.
Shortly after, the former "Dance Moms" star opened up to People about forming a relationship with Kylie Prew. Siwa also discussed her challenge in finding an appropriate label for her sexuality — or whether she even wanted to label it in the first place. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she shared. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool." Siwa continued, "I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."
Less than a year into her relationship with Prew, it has been announced that the two are no longer dating. Here's what happened.
Kylie Prew stopped coming to watch JoJo Siwa on Dancing with the Stars
According to Us Weekly, less than a year after announcing their relationship, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are no longer a couple. Siwa — who is a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" — reportedly split from her ex two weeks ago. A source close to the outlet reveals the cast of "DWTS" is aware of the situation and have noticed that Prew has stopped coming to support Siwa during the live shows. "Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn't been seen in the audience since they split," the source explained. "JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it's a rough time for her, she's handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn't want to let down her fans."
As previously reported by Glamour, Siwa and her dance partner Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex duo on "DWTS." Following their debut on the show, Siwa took to Instagram to gush, "I couldn't ask for a better partner! ... Making history and Top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me." While Siwa and Johnson are obviously close, Us Weekly's source notes that the "DWTS" star has "nothing to do" with Siwa's split from Prew. "Jenna's like a big sister to [JoJo]," they explained.