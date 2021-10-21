What We Know About JoJo Siwa's Split From Kylie Prew

Teen sensation JoJo Siwa made headlines in January when she revealed she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The "Hold the Drama" singer shared a snapshot of herself on Twitter wearing a T-shirt that read "BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER." in capital letters. Unsurprisingly, the post went viral and fans were quick to congratulate Siwa on coming out.

Shortly after, the former "Dance Moms" star opened up to People about forming a relationship with Kylie Prew. Siwa also discussed her challenge in finding an appropriate label for her sexuality — or whether she even wanted to label it in the first place. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she shared. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool." Siwa continued, "I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Less than a year into her relationship with Prew, it has been announced that the two are no longer dating. Here's what happened.