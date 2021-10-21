The Real Reason Scott Disick Is Distancing Himself From The Kardashians

Scott Disick has been very close to the Kardashian family for years. Not only did he date Kourtney Kardashian and have three children with her, but he has developed very close friendships with the rest of the clan. Scott may have not married into the family, but he has been considered an honorary Kardashian for as long as we can remember. According to his IMDb page, Scott has appeared in 150 episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," making him nothing short of a staple on the show. Although Scott has had a fair share of ups and downs captured by reality television cameras, he has a fairly strong fan group, as evidenced by his 25 million Instagram followers.

Scott and Kourtney's relationship was often a storyline on "KUWTK," and even after their split in 2015, Scott still took part in the show. Dedicated to co-parenting, Scott and Kourtney have done just about everything together — even go on post-relationship vacations as a family, according to Life & Style. However, it appears as though things with Scott are going to change — not just with Kourtney, but, perhaps, with her whole family. Keep reading to find out the real reason Scott is distancing himself from the Kardashians.