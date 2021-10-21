How Is Olivia Newton-John Doing Amid Her Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis?
Olivia Newton-John's cancer journey has had its ups and downs and along the way, she's tried to be as open as possible with her fans. Per her foundation's website, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent "a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction." Unfortunately, the cancer came back in 2013, as shared in an interview with Australia's "Sunday Night," and in 2017, the actor revealed it had returned once again and spread to her bones.
Still, Newton-John stayed optimistic and told "60 Minutes Australia" that she felt lucky to be alive. "I'm living with it. It's just reinforced my gratitude," she said (via People). "We know we're gonna die at some point and we don't know when it is. When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you're suddenly given a possibility of a time limit. The truth is, you could get hit by a truck tomorrow. So every day is a gift, particularly now."
Recently, Newton-John provided a new update on her health and how she's really doing amid her stage 4 diagnosis.
Olivia Newton-John admitted she 'has her days'
During an appearance on "Today" on October 20, Olivia Newton-John shared that she is currently "feeling pretty good" amid her journey with cancer. However, she did admit, "I have my days, I have my pains." The "Grease" star went on to say that she manages her pain with medical marijuana with the help of her husband, John Easterling. She told Hoda Kotb, "The cannabis that my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing and so I'm a really lucky person."
It looks like the actor's positive attitude has and continues to help her throughout her journey. In fact, while providing a health update during a 2020 interview on Australian talk show "The Project," Newton-John shared that she believes a person's "belief system is part of the healing." She said that in her last MRI, "which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking, going away, staying the same and I'm living well with it and I'm feeling great."
Newton-John also told "60 Minutes Australia" in 2019, "I believe and I dream that we will see an end to cancer in my lifetime."