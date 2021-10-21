How Is Olivia Newton-John Doing Amid Her Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis?

Olivia Newton-John's cancer journey has had its ups and downs and along the way, she's tried to be as open as possible with her fans. Per her foundation's website, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent "a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction." Unfortunately, the cancer came back in 2013, as shared in an interview with Australia's "Sunday Night," and in 2017, the actor revealed it had returned once again and spread to her bones.

Still, Newton-John stayed optimistic and told "60 Minutes Australia" that she felt lucky to be alive. "I'm living with it. It's just reinforced my gratitude," she said (via People). "We know we're gonna die at some point and we don't know when it is. When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you're suddenly given a possibility of a time limit. The truth is, you could get hit by a truck tomorrow. So every day is a gift, particularly now."

Recently, Newton-John provided a new update on her health and how she's really doing amid her stage 4 diagnosis.