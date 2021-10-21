What Is Meghan Markle Pleading To Congress?
Despite denying rumors she's vying for a political future, Meghan Markle is standing up for new American policies — and this time, she's doing it on Capitol Hill.
Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry broke from British royal tradition and encouraged Americans to vote in the U.S. Presidential election, with the actor's former stance on incumbent former President Donald J. Trump abundantly clear. A year later, she and Harry took the Global Citizen stage to speak up about vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic during a trip to New York City where the royal couple was advocating for proper nutrition in schools.
In honor of Meghan's 40 birthday in August, the duchess began a campaign, with some celebrity backing, in support of working mothers called the 40x40 initiative. The campaign asked supporters to call on 40 friends "to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce," according to Archwell's website. The effort was supported by famous faces like Adele, Katie Couric, and Melissa McCarthy, and was clearly just the beginning for Markle in her quest to support women.
Meghan Markle shares an impassioned letter
Taking to Capitol Hill (well, via letter), Meghan Markle asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to stand up for mothers re-entering the workforce, as Capitol Hill argues for policies regarding paid leave.
The duchess, who welcomed her second child Lili in 2021, revealed that the addition to her family left her and Prince Harry "like many parents" a bit "overwhelmed." According to People, both Harry and Meghan took 20 weeks of parental leave after Lili's arrival, and Meghan recognized their privilege in that. "...we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work," she wrote. "No family should be faced with these decisions. No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child."
Adding to the emotional letter, Meghan revealed details about her own upbringing and how "the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler" was "something special" for her family. "It was about making ends meet and having enough to pay my rent and put gas in my car," the duchess said, noting in the early days of her acting career she wasn't in the place to save. "I'm writing to you on behalf of millions of American families who are using their voices to say that comprehensive paid leave should not be a place to compromise or negotiate. ... paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option."