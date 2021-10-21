What Is Meghan Markle Pleading To Congress?

Despite denying rumors she's vying for a political future, Meghan Markle is standing up for new American policies — and this time, she's doing it on Capitol Hill.

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry broke from British royal tradition and encouraged Americans to vote in the U.S. Presidential election, with the actor's former stance on incumbent former President Donald J. Trump abundantly clear. A year later, she and Harry took the Global Citizen stage to speak up about vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic during a trip to New York City where the royal couple was advocating for proper nutrition in schools.

In honor of Meghan's 40 birthday in August, the duchess began a campaign, with some celebrity backing, in support of working mothers called the 40x40 initiative. The campaign asked supporters to call on 40 friends "to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce," according to Archwell's website. The effort was supported by famous faces like Adele, Katie Couric, and Melissa McCarthy, and was clearly just the beginning for Markle in her quest to support women.