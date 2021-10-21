Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Message To Kim Kardashian Causes Confusion
Ellen DeGeneres has undoubtedly earned herself an iffy reputation in the entertainment industry (and beyond) due to various scandalous actions and controversial moments. However, she still seems to have plenty of friends who have stuck by her. That includes Kim Kardashian.
The Kardashian-Jenner family members have appeared on DeGeneres' talk show fairly often over the years, with Kim Kardashian regularly showing up to give the host and her viewers updates on being a reality TV star and a social media powerhouse. Of course, she shared a few stories about her then-husband Kanye West and their forever adorable kids. Kardashian even turned up to surprise DeGeneres for the first episode of the last season of the host's show, proving that they share a special relationship both personally and professionally.
That's why it shouldn't have shocked anyone that DeGeneres decided to send Kardashian a special message for the reality star's birthday. However, what she decided to include in her message left some people scratching their heads.
Ellen DeGeneres acknowledged Kim Kardashian's funny feat
Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 41st birthday on October 21. That's why fellow celebrity Ellen DeGeneres hopped onto Twitter to praise the woman she considers to be a peer and a pal. "Happy birthday, @KimKardashian," DeGeneres tweeted. She then added, "You're an incredible friend, trend-setter, entrepreneur, mother, activist, and now — comedian." Wait, what?
Is Kardashian starring in a new funny movie? Has she been cast on a sitcom? Is she going on the road with a comedy tour? Frankly, the tweet sparked some confusion and even a little snarkiness. For instance, one person tweeted in response, "Comedian? You're funny."
Granted, we have to assume that DeGeneres was actually referring to the fact that Kardashian did an arguably stellar — and hilarious? — job of hosting "Saturday Night Live." Although there were surely a fair share of doubters out there, the "KKW Beauty" maven tackled her "SNL" gig with vigor, taking on and making jokes about everything from her famous family to the buzz around her body. And now that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is over, maybe this Kardashian should look into a sitcom role!