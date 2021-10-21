Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Message To Kim Kardashian Causes Confusion

Ellen DeGeneres has undoubtedly earned herself an iffy reputation in the entertainment industry (and beyond) due to various scandalous actions and controversial moments. However, she still seems to have plenty of friends who have stuck by her. That includes Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner family members have appeared on DeGeneres' talk show fairly often over the years, with Kim Kardashian regularly showing up to give the host and her viewers updates on being a reality TV star and a social media powerhouse. Of course, she shared a few stories about her then-husband Kanye West and their forever adorable kids. Kardashian even turned up to surprise DeGeneres for the first episode of the last season of the host's show, proving that they share a special relationship both personally and professionally.

That's why it shouldn't have shocked anyone that DeGeneres decided to send Kardashian a special message for the reality star's birthday. However, what she decided to include in her message left some people scratching their heads.