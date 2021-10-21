The Real Reason Simone Biles Is Still Scared To Do Gymnastics
In July, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Simone Biles was the favorite to sweep the podium in gymnastics. Biles had won four Golds and a Bronze medal during the 2016 Rio Olympics, and many expected her to continue her Olympic reign in the sport. In addition to her Olympic medals, Biles has won 25 World Championship medals, making her the greatest gymnast of all time, per Team USA.
The Tokyo Olympics, however, didn't go as planned for Biles when she uncharacteristically made mistakes during the women's team qualifications, according to Sports Illustrated. Her Olympic dreams for Gold became even more unrealistic when she pulled out of the team finals, citing a psychological condition called the "twisties," which prevented her from competing with certain skills. Team USA ended up with a Silver medal, but Biles also pulled out of the vault, bars, and floor event finals, per CBS News. Biles ultimately competed on beam, where she earned a Bronze medal.
In the aftermath of her Olympics experience, Biles said that non-stop training and public pressure took a toll on her mental health before and leading up to Tokyo. Even though the Games have been over for a few months, Biles still hasn't found her groove again and is opening up about her post-Olympics gymnastics experience.
Simone Biles says not being able to perform her skills is 'hard'
While appearing on the "Today" show on October 21, Simone Biles revealed to host Hoda Kotb that she's still "scared to do gymnastics" after what happened at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Kotb then asked Biles whether or not she still experiences the "twisties" while on her post-Games gymnastic tour. "I don't twist. I do double layout half-outs, which is my signature move on the floor, but that's never affected me," Biles replied. "But everything else just weighs so heavy."
She continued, "I watch the girls do it, and it's just not the same. To do something that I've done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I've gone through is really crazy." Biles then tearfully admitted that her inability to perform fully has been "hard" for her, while adding, "I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through."
Biles, however, is confident she'll regain her twisting skills soon. She added that she is grateful for the support she got in Tokyo and continues to get in the States, telling Kotb, "I'm proud of myself and I'm happy that I can be a leader for the survivors and bring courage to everybody speaking up [about mental health and sexual assault]." Biles has famously been open about the sexual assault she and fellow gymnasts received while training as children at Martha Karolyi's gymnastics ranch, which is headed by the USA Gymnastics organization, per Women's Health.