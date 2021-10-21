The Real Reason Simone Biles Is Still Scared To Do Gymnastics

In July, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Simone Biles was the favorite to sweep the podium in gymnastics. Biles had won four Golds and a Bronze medal during the 2016 Rio Olympics, and many expected her to continue her Olympic reign in the sport. In addition to her Olympic medals, Biles has won 25 World Championship medals, making her the greatest gymnast of all time, per Team USA.

The Tokyo Olympics, however, didn't go as planned for Biles when she uncharacteristically made mistakes during the women's team qualifications, according to Sports Illustrated. Her Olympic dreams for Gold became even more unrealistic when she pulled out of the team finals, citing a psychological condition called the "twisties," which prevented her from competing with certain skills. Team USA ended up with a Silver medal, but Biles also pulled out of the vault, bars, and floor event finals, per CBS News. Biles ultimately competed on beam, where she earned a Bronze medal.

In the aftermath of her Olympics experience, Biles said that non-stop training and public pressure took a toll on her mental health before and leading up to Tokyo. Even though the Games have been over for a few months, Biles still hasn't found her groove again and is opening up about her post-Olympics gymnastics experience.