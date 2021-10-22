What Does Prince Charles Really Expect From Prince Harry's Memoir?

Back in July, Prince Harry announced that he is writing his very first memoir, slated for release in 2022. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement that was published on the Archewell website. From that point forward, many have been wondering what the Duke of Sussex will reveal on the inside pages of the book, which will undoubtedly include chapters about his childhood — and his parents. Many have also felt that Harry's book could further damage the relationship that he has with the royal family. "I think given the fact that he's doing his tell-all book, I would have thought that's the final straw for them," royal expert Andrew Lownie told Express back in September.

While Harry promised to share the "highs and lows, the mistakes, [and] the lessons [he has] learned," many can't help but wonder just how much the duke will share — and who he might upset or anger in doing so. "I think there are still many parts of his life, particularly his younger life that have yet to be explored," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the book "will surely have the royals very nervous" and "very apprehensive about what's to come." It seems obvious that Harry will include details about his father, Prince Charles, and a royal expert is weighing in on what the Prince of Wales is expecting. Keep reading to find out.