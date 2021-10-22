What Are The Lingering Questions Brian Laundrie's Family Has To Answer?
The body of Brian Laundrie was discovered in Florida's Carlton Reserve on October 20, according to NBC News. Laundrie's remains were "skeletal," and the confirmation that authorities needed to confirm it was him came by way of his dental records. Laundrie had gone missing from his parent's home in Florida in mid-September, and, after he used an unauthorized credit card, a warrant for his arrest was issued, thus making him a fugitive. Laundrie was also a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The two had been on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie arrived back home in Florida on September 1 without her. Petito's parents reported her missing on September 11, and her body was found in Wyoming on September 19. Petito's death was ruled a homicide and a Wyoming coroner was able to confirm her cause of death as strangulation, according to CNN.
Laundrie's body was found near some personal items that belonged to him, according to WESH. Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were with authorities at the time the body was discovered. According to the Laundrie's family lawyer, it was Chris who found his son's backpack. "These items were found in an area that up until recently had been under water," FBI agent Michael McPherson said (via NBC News). Now that the search for Brian Laundrie is over, there are still many questions that remain. And some of those questions will be for Brian's parents to answer. Read on for more.
How much did Brian Laundrie's family really know?
Brian Laundrie's parents led authorities to an area in the Carlton Reserve where they said their son frequently visited, according to the New York Post. After the gruesome discovery of Brian's skeletal remains, there are quite a few lingering questions that only Chris and Roberta Laundrie can answer. The report indicates that it's unclear if Chris and Roberta actually got along with Gabby Petito, which is something they've never actually talked about. According to Fox News, Petito actually lived in the Laundrie's home for a period of time, but they never expressed any kind of strong feelings for their son's fiancee, one way or the other.
Other lingering questions posed by the New York Post include what Chris and Roberta actually know about Petito's death — and whether or not they helped their son "evade" capture in any way — and, if so, why? The main concern is that Brian left home on September 13, but his parents didn't actually report him missing until September 17. It's unknown if Petito's family — or the public — will ever get the answers to these questions, but an investigation into Petito's death — and now Laundrie's death — will continue on.