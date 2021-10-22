What Are The Lingering Questions Brian Laundrie's Family Has To Answer?

The body of Brian Laundrie was discovered in Florida's Carlton Reserve on October 20, according to NBC News. Laundrie's remains were "skeletal," and the confirmation that authorities needed to confirm it was him came by way of his dental records. Laundrie had gone missing from his parent's home in Florida in mid-September, and, after he used an unauthorized credit card, a warrant for his arrest was issued, thus making him a fugitive. Laundrie was also a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The two had been on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie arrived back home in Florida on September 1 without her. Petito's parents reported her missing on September 11, and her body was found in Wyoming on September 19. Petito's death was ruled a homicide and a Wyoming coroner was able to confirm her cause of death as strangulation, according to CNN.

Laundrie's body was found near some personal items that belonged to him, according to WESH. Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were with authorities at the time the body was discovered. According to the Laundrie's family lawyer, it was Chris who found his son's backpack. "These items were found in an area that up until recently had been under water," FBI agent Michael McPherson said (via NBC News). Now that the search for Brian Laundrie is over, there are still many questions that remain. And some of those questions will be for Brian's parents to answer. Read on for more.