Why Is Meghan McCain Blasting Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner?
On paper, it would seem like Meghan McCain and Ivanka Trump would have a lot in common. After all, they are both the daughters of two of the most influential politicians of the Republican party's past and present: the late John McCain and former President Donald Trump. They also knows what it feels like to be scrutinized by the press. But McCain has made it clear on numerous occasions that she was never really a fan of the former first daughter.
Back in 2018, McCain took a jab at Trump after she complained that some of the press' questions were inappropriate, especially when it came to personal matters. "That's not how it works," McCain said during an episode of "The View." She added, "When you're in, you're in, and nothing is off limits, that's how it works."
Fast-forward several years later and it seems like McCain still has an axe to grind with Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. That's because the mother of one believes Trump overstepped her boundaries during one of the worst moments of her life. Here's why.
Meghan McCain slams Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as funeral crashers
When Meghan McCain's father, Sen. John McCain, died in 2018, her family made it pretty clear that they didn't want anyone from the Trump family to attend his funeral. "A funeral is obviously a sacred time and I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me and that my father had been sort of very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps," McCain said in 2019 on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." In 2015, Donald Trump publicly stated the late senator, a Vietnam War veteran, was "not a war hero," per Politico — a jab that only deepened the feud between the families.
Furthermore, McCain brought up her anger regarding seeing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at her father's funeral in her new audio memoir, "Bad Republican," in which she referred to them as "funeral crashers" and admitted she had no idea how they got there in the first place. Per the Independent, she says, "One of my dad's old advisers told me that it was just an event that they wanted to go to because his funeral at the National Cathedral ended up being this enormous moment."
In an October 20 interview on "Watch What Happens Live," Meghan said, "I remember seeing them and seeing [Trump] specifically. They had no God d*mn business being there." Trump, for her part, has not made any comments about the matter.