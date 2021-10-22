Why Is Meghan McCain Blasting Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner?

On paper, it would seem like Meghan McCain and Ivanka Trump would have a lot in common. After all, they are both the daughters of two of the most influential politicians of the Republican party's past and present: the late John McCain and former President Donald Trump. They also knows what it feels like to be scrutinized by the press. But McCain has made it clear on numerous occasions that she was never really a fan of the former first daughter.

Back in 2018, McCain took a jab at Trump after she complained that some of the press' questions were inappropriate, especially when it came to personal matters. "That's not how it works," McCain said during an episode of "The View." She added, "When you're in, you're in, and nothing is off limits, that's how it works."

Fast-forward several years later and it seems like McCain still has an axe to grind with Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. That's because the mother of one believes Trump overstepped her boundaries during one of the worst moments of her life. Here's why.