What We Know About The Notebook Found Near Brian Laundrie's Remains

Details of what may have been written inside the notebook that was found near Brian Laundrie's remains have not yet been released. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told People magazine that Laundrie's parents "have no inkling as to what may or may not be in there." He went on to say, "I am sure everybody is waiting to find out what, if anything, is contained in the notebook." At this point in time, we know that the notebook did belong to Laundrie. We also know that the notebook was found in an area that was previously under water — but it's possible that some writings could still be made out.

According to CNN, the notebook could end up being key evidence in finding out more about this case. "If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination," former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told the outlet. It is entirely possible that the notebook could contain a suicide note of some kind. "I think there's going to be great information to come from that. Because even if there is bleeding amongst the ink and the pages, they have done a great job with even much older items that they find," criminal defense lawyer Mark O'Mara told CNN.