What We Know About The Notebook Found Near Brian Laundrie's Remains
The hunt for Brian Laundrie has come to an end after his remains were discovered in Florida's Carlton Reserve on October 20. Laundrie had been sought by authorities after leaving his Florida home and using an "unauthorized" debit card that belonged to his fiancee, Gabby Petito, according to Fox 8. Petito and Laundrie set out on a cross-country road trip back in June, but she was reported missing in September when Laundrie arrived in Florida without her. Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, according to ABC News. Petito's death was ruled a homicide, and a coroner later confirmed that she died by strangulation, the Associated Press reported. Laundrie was considered a person of interest in the case, and had not been named a suspect.
On October 20, authorities, along with Laundrie's parents, came across a few items that appeared to belong to the fugitive, including a backpack and a notebook, according to Newsweek. "Skeletal" remains were also found nearby, and were later confirmed to belong to Laundrie. While the world may never know exactly what happened to Petito, there is a lot of curiosity about the items found near Laundrie's remains — especially the notebook. Keep reading to find out what we know.
Brian Laundrie's notebook wasn't in the best condition
Details of what may have been written inside the notebook that was found near Brian Laundrie's remains have not yet been released. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told People magazine that Laundrie's parents "have no inkling as to what may or may not be in there." He went on to say, "I am sure everybody is waiting to find out what, if anything, is contained in the notebook." At this point in time, we know that the notebook did belong to Laundrie. We also know that the notebook was found in an area that was previously under water — but it's possible that some writings could still be made out.
According to CNN, the notebook could end up being key evidence in finding out more about this case. "If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination," former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told the outlet. It is entirely possible that the notebook could contain a suicide note of some kind. "I think there's going to be great information to come from that. Because even if there is bleeding amongst the ink and the pages, they have done a great job with even much older items that they find," criminal defense lawyer Mark O'Mara told CNN.