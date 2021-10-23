What's Really Going On With The John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Breakup Rumors?

Rumors are circulating all over social media that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are calling it quits after dating for less than a year — and in the midst of her pregnancy, too, per The Blast. The news broke on Deuxmoi, where the celebrity gossip site shared an anonymous tip in their Instagram Stories. A Twitter user captured the news, which read: "I've heard recently from a fairly reliable source that this B-C list celebrity and her baby daddy A list comedian have recently called it quits. Source is a friend who works in publicity, so make of that what you will, but she heard they're not attempting to fake the relationship for the public, but won't be announcing it either."

Public reactions were notably negative, with one person writing, "Rehab romances usually work out so well." Another person added: "In proper rehab, they counsel to not make major life changes for a year or so. Just sort of, press pause." While it's no one's business but theirs, Mulaney seems to have gotten wind of the negative feedback around their pregnancy. In a comedy bit shared by Paste in his "From Scratch" show, the comedian said that "everyone hates" his baby. Yikes! This sounds like a complicated situation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).