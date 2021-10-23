What's Really Going On With The John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Breakup Rumors?
The following article includes allegations of drug addiction.
For John Mulaney, the past 12 months have been some of the most intense months of his life. The comedian shared his action-packed year on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in early September, explaining that he went to rehab in September 2020. "I got out in October," he said. "I move out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]. I host 'Saturday Night Live' on Halloween. I relapse on drugs after the show."
Mulaney noted that Meyers and other friends staged an intervention and he returned to rehab for two months. "I got out in February," he explained, and stayed in sober living afterwards. "Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia [Munn]." Mulaney continued, "I met her for the first time at your wedding," he said to Meyers. Mulaney then noted that they are having a baby together. Whew! While that seems like enough activity for a lifetime, there's actually more news about Mulaney and Munn's relationship. Here's what's going on.
It looks like John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have called it quits
Rumors are circulating all over social media that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are calling it quits after dating for less than a year — and in the midst of her pregnancy, too, per The Blast. The news broke on Deuxmoi, where the celebrity gossip site shared an anonymous tip in their Instagram Stories. A Twitter user captured the news, which read: "I've heard recently from a fairly reliable source that this B-C list celebrity and her baby daddy A list comedian have recently called it quits. Source is a friend who works in publicity, so make of that what you will, but she heard they're not attempting to fake the relationship for the public, but won't be announcing it either."
Public reactions were notably negative, with one person writing, "Rehab romances usually work out so well." Another person added: "In proper rehab, they counsel to not make major life changes for a year or so. Just sort of, press pause." While it's no one's business but theirs, Mulaney seems to have gotten wind of the negative feedback around their pregnancy. In a comedy bit shared by Paste in his "From Scratch" show, the comedian said that "everyone hates" his baby. Yikes! This sounds like a complicated situation.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).