The Special Role Vin Diesel Had At Meadow Walker's Wedding
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel became the iconic duo thanks to their recurring roles in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, a series that was in its seventh installment when Walker unexpectedly died at age 40. Walker died on November 30, 2013, according to CNN, in a car crash, and was mourned by his only child, Meadow Walker.
Diesel and Walker were so close that the former was Meadow's godfather and, when news broke of Walker's death, Diesel flew to California immediately to be with her, according to E! News. On Facebook, Diesel wrote shortly after how Walker's family offered as much support as he was hoping to give. "I thought they needed my strength, but realized when I got there and broke down before his family, that it was I who needed theirs," Diesel wrote (via CNN). "His mother hugged me and said I am so sorry... I said sorry? You're the mother who lost a son?... She said yes, but you lost your other half."
As the years have passed, Diesel has remained close to the Walker family, especially Meadow, and he was an important part of her wedding.
Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle
Meadow Walker married Louis Thornton-Allan on October 22, and she shared a touching video of the nuptials on Instagram. Alongside the caption, "we're married!!!!" it's evident that Vin Diesel played a huge part in her wedding, as he's in several main shots and can be seen taking on the traditional paternal role of walking Meadow down the aisle.
Meadow also shared a photo of Diesel walking her down the aisle and fans were all over it. "Vin walking down was so heartwarming. Paul is shining down," one wrote. "Love the fact that Vin Diesel got to walk you down the aisle," another person added. "Paul Walker would've been happy," someone else said.
Diesel has always been a part of Meadow's life, as USA Today pointed out, thanks to his incredibly close ties with her father. Diesel and Paul were so close that he named his own daughter Pauline after his friend. In fact, Pauline was also in many of the wedding shots, so it was really a family affair. Heartwarming, indeed!