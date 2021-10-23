The Special Role Vin Diesel Had At Meadow Walker's Wedding

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel became the iconic duo thanks to their recurring roles in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, a series that was in its seventh installment when Walker unexpectedly died at age 40. Walker died on November 30, 2013, according to CNN, in a car crash, and was mourned by his only child, Meadow Walker.

Diesel and Walker were so close that the former was Meadow's godfather and, when news broke of Walker's death, Diesel flew to California immediately to be with her, according to E! News. On Facebook, Diesel wrote shortly after how Walker's family offered as much support as he was hoping to give. "I thought they needed my strength, but realized when I got there and broke down before his family, that it was I who needed theirs," Diesel wrote (via CNN). "His mother hugged me and said I am so sorry... I said sorry? You're the mother who lost a son?... She said yes, but you lost your other half."

As the years have passed, Diesel has remained close to the Walker family, especially Meadow, and he was an important part of her wedding.