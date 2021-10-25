Does Meghan Markle Have Any Trust Left In Her Father?

Meghan Markle hasn't spoken to her father, Thomas Markle, since 2018. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Meghan revealed that she lost trust in her dad after he lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to CBS News. Meghan explained that she needed to cut her father out of her life for the safety of her family, and that's exactly what she did. In fact, Thomas didn't even attend Harry and Meghan's wedding. According to USA Today, Harry's father, Prince Charles, actually walked Meghan down the aisle.

Over the past few years, Thomas has tried nearly everything to get in contact with his daughter. Despite admitting that he's apologized — according to People magazine — Thomas continues giving interviews and seeking media attention in hopes of getting Meghan to come around. "If I don't hear from Meghan and Harry in 30 days, I'll do another story," Thomas said, according to The Telegraph. And that's just what he has done. Thomas seems to accept any offer that he gets to appear on television, and has continued speaking out about his daughter and her family, regardless of the fact that these interviews are pretty much the exact reason Meghan stopped talking to him in the first place.

As time goes on, many people can't help but wonder if Meghan and her dad will ever reconnect — and whether or not she has any trust left in him at this point. Keep reading to find out what one expert had to say.