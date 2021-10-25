Does Meghan Markle Have Any Trust Left In Her Father?
Meghan Markle hasn't spoken to her father, Thomas Markle, since 2018. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Meghan revealed that she lost trust in her dad after he lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to CBS News. Meghan explained that she needed to cut her father out of her life for the safety of her family, and that's exactly what she did. In fact, Thomas didn't even attend Harry and Meghan's wedding. According to USA Today, Harry's father, Prince Charles, actually walked Meghan down the aisle.
Over the past few years, Thomas has tried nearly everything to get in contact with his daughter. Despite admitting that he's apologized — according to People magazine — Thomas continues giving interviews and seeking media attention in hopes of getting Meghan to come around. "If I don't hear from Meghan and Harry in 30 days, I'll do another story," Thomas said, according to The Telegraph. And that's just what he has done. Thomas seems to accept any offer that he gets to appear on television, and has continued speaking out about his daughter and her family, regardless of the fact that these interviews are pretty much the exact reason Meghan stopped talking to him in the first place.
As time goes on, many people can't help but wonder if Meghan and her dad will ever reconnect — and whether or not she has any trust left in him at this point. Keep reading to find out what one expert had to say.
Meghan Markle and her father may never have a relationship again
It seems as though Thomas Markle has done a good amount of damage to the relationship that he once had with Meghan Markle — and he's not making things any better. Royal author Andrew Morton told Fox News that Meghan doesn't trust her father — at all. "When it comes to Meghan, there's just a complete lack of trust," Morton told the outlet. "She just doesn't know that, if she were to reach out, if that will result in Thomas immediately going out and selling the story to [the] tabloids. She can't risk it. And it's very sad because the reality is, Thomas isn't getting any younger. And he has yet to meet his grandchildren," he added.
Morton's comments on the matter come on the heels of Thomas' latest interview with "Good Morning Britain" in which he expressed sadness over never getting to meet Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to the Evening Standard. However, that likely isn't going to change. Morton told Fox News that the relationship between Meghan and her father — or lack thereof — is "complicated." So, will the two ever be able to salvage any semblance of a father-daughter relationship before it's too late? "The damage has been done," Morton said. "It is a sad story from all sides," he added.