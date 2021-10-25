Angelina Jolie Absolutely Stuns On The Red Carpet With Shiloh And Zahara

Angelina Jolie has, once again, stunned the red carpet at the "Eternals" movie premiere. On October 19, the actor was joined by five of her six kids for the Los Angeles premiere, per Page Six, and they paid tribute to their famous mother by donning some of her past Oscar looks. Sixteen-year-old Zahara, in particular, stole the show as she shined in her mother's famous 2014 Elie Saab gown.

Meanwhile, Jolie wore a strapless olive green dress, paired with pointed-toe heels, earrings, and a stunning lip cuff. "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," she told ET on the red carpet. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff." In the new Marvel movie, the actor plays the role of Thena, a light-haired warrior. According to Jolie, however, her children won't be into Thena's outfits. "Would you wanna see your mother wearing that?" Jolie said at the L.A. premiere. "I don't know, they haven't seen the movie, but your mom walks in with a gold spandex outfit and gold hair, they're like, 'What do you do for a living? What are you? Get back in your robe.'"

Now, Jolie and her kids attended the "Eternals" premiere in Italy, and their outfits turned heads — again.