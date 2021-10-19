Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Rewears One Of Her Mom's Famous Outfits

It's always fun to play dress-up in mom's closet, especially if your mom happens to be a total fashion icon. Taking things one step further, imagine if your mom is literally Angelina Jolie — kind of changes the whole game, right? And we admit we'd be pretty freakin' jealous of Jolie's daughter Zahara for getting to raid her mom's closet if she didn't look so darn incredible in it.

As she sometimes does, Jolie took a bunch of her kids with her to her October 18 movie premiere, this time for the premiere of "Eternals." Five out of six of the Jolie-Pitt kids — Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox — all joined their mom on the red carpet, and all looked positively radiant in a combination of throwback and choice finds from her closet, per Teen Vogue. "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and up-cycled my old stuff," Jolie said.

But Zahara was totally the standout, wearing a dress you may have seen before.