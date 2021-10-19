Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Rewears One Of Her Mom's Famous Outfits
It's always fun to play dress-up in mom's closet, especially if your mom happens to be a total fashion icon. Taking things one step further, imagine if your mom is literally Angelina Jolie — kind of changes the whole game, right? And we admit we'd be pretty freakin' jealous of Jolie's daughter Zahara for getting to raid her mom's closet if she didn't look so darn incredible in it.
As she sometimes does, Jolie took a bunch of her kids with her to her October 18 movie premiere, this time for the premiere of "Eternals." Five out of six of the Jolie-Pitt kids — Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox — all joined their mom on the red carpet, and all looked positively radiant in a combination of throwback and choice finds from her closet, per Teen Vogue. "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and up-cycled my old stuff," Jolie said.
But Zahara was totally the standout, wearing a dress you may have seen before.
Zahara recycled Angelina Jolie's stunning Oscars gown
At the movie premiere for "Eternals," Angelina Jolie took five of her six kids as her date for the event, and 16-year-old Zahara's 'fit immediately stood out. That's because she's actually wearing the dress Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars. It's a sparkly silver, floor-length Elie Saab gown, according to Teen Vogue, and the ensemble looks as undeniably gorgeous on the young Zahara as it did on her mom all those years ago.
In an interview with British Vogue, Jolie explained that she and Zahara bond over style. "With beauty, Guerlain is really a favorite of mine. Z and I share the perfume products, such as the lotion and the body wash," she said. "I love that she and I will remember each other by a smell. Especially as my first memory of Guerlain was the scent of my mother's powder." Zahara and Jolie had another red carpet fashion moment together recently, at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills in October. Z wore a chic white jumpsuit and Jolie wore a long, neutral-colored gown, per Elle.
Um, can Angelina Jolie be our mom, too?