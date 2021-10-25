What Really Helped Kristen Stewart Understand Princess Diana?

The reviews are in for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic, "Spencer" — and the critical consensus is that the "Twilight" alum blew it out of the water. With a theatrical release of November 5, the Pablo Larraín-helmed film will cover the Christmastime weekend in the '90s when Diana decided a marriage to Prince Charles and ascendancy to Queen was not for her, per Deadline. Aside from dropping jaws over her physical likeness to the People's Princess, Stewart garnered raves for embodying Diana's essence.

Variety opined that Stewart "doesn't just do an impersonation... She transforms; she changes her aspect, her rhythm, her karma," noting specifically the actor nailing Diana's unique "luminosity" as it was extinguished by her imploding personal (and public) life. Vulture concurred that "Spencer" was a vehicle that rose or fell by its star, writing, "The film is Stewart's to carry, and she does it by going less minimalist than is her habit and by allowing an awareness of the absurdity of Diana's situation to seep in, even as she plays the woman's suffering entirely straight."

Given the weight of portraying one of the most popular figures in modern history, read on for how Stewart was able to successfully tackle the layered role.