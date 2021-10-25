The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Dr. Now's Latest Photo

On "My 600-lb Life," Younan Nowzaradan — who fans affectionately know as Dr. Now — works with patients to help them lose weight and hopefully adopt healthier living habits. Unfortunately, not every patient has a successful story. In August, former cast member Gina Krasley died at only 30 years old. A social media post from earlier in the year had fans worried that Dr. Now had suffered a similar fate and passed away.

In February, rumors circulated that the "My 600-lb Life" star was dead. Apparently, the whispers of Dr. Now's demise stemmed from an Instagram post he made that featured a close-up of his face and "2021: Has To Be Better" written across the bottom. By April, those rumors reached the doctor as his office received several inquiries about his potential death. He took to Instagram to relieve any worries about his health. "Thank you for the outpouring of concern! I am definitely alive and well and still working to reverse obesity," he wrote in the caption.

To keep his patients on the path to wellness, Dr. Now will often speak sternly and frankly with those wanting to embark on a weight loss journey. "There are times where I think it's necessary for some tough love and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration," he told People in 2017. Fans adore Dr. Now because not only does he dole out lifestyle tips, but he practices what he preaches.