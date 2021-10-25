The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Dr. Now's Latest Photo
On "My 600-lb Life," Younan Nowzaradan — who fans affectionately know as Dr. Now — works with patients to help them lose weight and hopefully adopt healthier living habits. Unfortunately, not every patient has a successful story. In August, former cast member Gina Krasley died at only 30 years old. A social media post from earlier in the year had fans worried that Dr. Now had suffered a similar fate and passed away.
In February, rumors circulated that the "My 600-lb Life" star was dead. Apparently, the whispers of Dr. Now's demise stemmed from an Instagram post he made that featured a close-up of his face and "2021: Has To Be Better" written across the bottom. By April, those rumors reached the doctor as his office received several inquiries about his potential death. He took to Instagram to relieve any worries about his health. "Thank you for the outpouring of concern! I am definitely alive and well and still working to reverse obesity," he wrote in the caption.
To keep his patients on the path to wellness, Dr. Now will often speak sternly and frankly with those wanting to embark on a weight loss journey. "There are times where I think it's necessary for some tough love and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration," he told People in 2017. Fans adore Dr. Now because not only does he dole out lifestyle tips, but he practices what he preaches.
Dr. Now hits the gym
Fans were buzzing when they got an eyeful of Dr. Now hitting the gym at 77-years-old. On October 22, the "My 600-lb Life" star uploaded a four-photo set to his Instagram account that featured a snap of him pumping iron by doing seated curls at a machine. The post also included screenshots of fans responding to him asking "What are your health goals?" Dr. Now included a lengthy caption to motivate fans. "Now is the time to establish your goals. Create a lifestyle around those goals, make a plan on how you can support yourself and stay consistent," the reality television star wrote. He also stressed the importance of building a support system. "Find support and accountability ... Check your ego when they ask you about your progress," he added.
Fans showed their appreciation for the words of wisdom and the motivating workout photo. "Dr. Now practices what he preaches ...Go Dr. Now! I'm proud of you for dat," one follower wrote. "Digging out the stationary bike and treadmill tomorrow!" an inspired follower commented. "I see you friend!!!! health is wealth!! Love you forever Dr.Now!!!!!!!" an excited fan replied.
That was not the first time Dr. Now exhibited his own healthy lifestyle habits. Earlier in the month, he shared a picture of himself with a large salad on Instagram. Once again, fans were ecstatic to know the doctor practiced his own tips. "I don't know what looks more delicious, you or the salad!!" one follower commented.