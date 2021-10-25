Here's What We Know About Princess Diana And Prince Philip's Godson's Wedding
It sure feels like everybody got married in the past year, and yet, some members of the royal family have upped the ante by deciding to get married more than once. We're talking about Prince Philippos, godson of Princess Diana and Prince Philip, who is also related to about one million other famous royals. He had a wedding ceremony in Athens, Greece in October — his third wedding with Nina Flohr this year, per People. Yes, his third.
The Greek prince's grandfather, King Constantine, also happens to be Prince William's godfather, per People — making them some kind of complicated god-siblings that we're not sure we're qualified to fully untangle. Indeed, the British royal family is related to the Greek royal family through Prince Philip, and, according to AP News, they have maintained a close family relationship. If you dig hard enough, you'll find that most of the royal families in Europe are related to each other in some way or another, which is why Prince Philippos' wedding(s) were attended by several familiar faces. Here's more on Prince Philippos' third wedding, who attended, and all of the other glitzy details about the traditional royal affair.
Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr got married three times this year
Prince Philippos' Athens, Greece wedding in October — which was attended by a long list of royal A-listers, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — was indeed his third wedding this year to the same woman, according to People. The outlet reported that Philippos married Nina Flohr, the daughter of a Swiss billionaire, in a tiny civil ceremony in Switzerland in December of 2020. Nina announced Wedding No. 1 on Instagram, writing at the time, "Just married (civilly)," with a picture of the two.
The Daily Mail reported that the couple had a second wedding in May in England, hosted by Vogue writer Alice Naylor-Leyland at her private home. This spring wedding was a slightly larger celebration, though still described as "low-key." But this fancy duo was just ramping up for the third, no-holds-barred affair.
According to Vogue, Philippos and Nina's third wedding was the first royal wedding to take place in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens since Philippos' parents — King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie — had theirs in 1964. The bride reportedly wore a Chanel gown and an antique tiara borrowed from her royal mother-in-law. As Vogue wrote, it "featured all of the pomp and circumstance that typically accompanies a royal wedding, even though the family is now no longer reigning." Per Vogue, the wedding brought royals "from Across Europe," including "Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Ernst August and Princess Ekaterina of Hanover," and more. Third time's the charm!