Here's What We Know About Princess Diana And Prince Philip's Godson's Wedding

It sure feels like everybody got married in the past year, and yet, some members of the royal family have upped the ante by deciding to get married more than once. We're talking about Prince Philippos, godson of Princess Diana and Prince Philip, who is also related to about one million other famous royals. He had a wedding ceremony in Athens, Greece in October — his third wedding with Nina Flohr this year, per People. Yes, his third.

The Greek prince's grandfather, King Constantine, also happens to be Prince William's godfather, per People — making them some kind of complicated god-siblings that we're not sure we're qualified to fully untangle. Indeed, the British royal family is related to the Greek royal family through Prince Philip, and, according to AP News, they have maintained a close family relationship. If you dig hard enough, you'll find that most of the royal families in Europe are related to each other in some way or another, which is why Prince Philippos' wedding(s) were attended by several familiar faces. Here's more on Prince Philippos' third wedding, who attended, and all of the other glitzy details about the traditional royal affair.