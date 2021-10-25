The Hilarious Way Katy Perry Just Described Motherhood

From starting out as a gospel singer to shooting to stardom with controversial hits like "I Kissed A Girl," Katy Perry accomplished a lot fast. By her mid-20s, Perry was reaching some of Michael Jackson's records. As Billboard reported, Perry's "Teenage Dream" tied the King of Pop's "Dirty Diana" in 2011 as the only albums with five No. 1 hit singles. Her second album, "One of the Boys," proved that the success of her first hadn't been a stroke of luck. "She'd had some really big success, but she was nowhere near comfortable riding on that," Greg Thompson, who worked at Perry's Capitol label, told Billboard.

Since her early pop star days, Perry has added a whole lot more to her repertoire, including becoming a judge on "American Idol." But with her place in the industry cemented, Perry found more time to dedicate to her personal life in her 30s. In 2016, she began dating actor Orlando Bloom, who proposed in 2019, per Us Weekly. The two have yet to tie the knot, with some mishaps getting in the way of their plans, including the COVID-19 pandemic, People reported.

Perry and Bloom weren't going to let their unsuccessful plans interfere with their wish to have a family, though. In March 2020, Perry announced she was pregnant and it had been planned, per SiriusXM. In August 2020, Perry added being mother to Daisy to her list of feats — and it's making her reminisce about her more wild days.