The Hilarious Way Katy Perry Just Described Motherhood
From starting out as a gospel singer to shooting to stardom with controversial hits like "I Kissed A Girl," Katy Perry accomplished a lot fast. By her mid-20s, Perry was reaching some of Michael Jackson's records. As Billboard reported, Perry's "Teenage Dream" tied the King of Pop's "Dirty Diana" in 2011 as the only albums with five No. 1 hit singles. Her second album, "One of the Boys," proved that the success of her first hadn't been a stroke of luck. "She'd had some really big success, but she was nowhere near comfortable riding on that," Greg Thompson, who worked at Perry's Capitol label, told Billboard.
Since her early pop star days, Perry has added a whole lot more to her repertoire, including becoming a judge on "American Idol." But with her place in the industry cemented, Perry found more time to dedicate to her personal life in her 30s. In 2016, she began dating actor Orlando Bloom, who proposed in 2019, per Us Weekly. The two have yet to tie the knot, with some mishaps getting in the way of their plans, including the COVID-19 pandemic, People reported.
Perry and Bloom weren't going to let their unsuccessful plans interfere with their wish to have a family, though. In March 2020, Perry announced she was pregnant and it had been planned, per SiriusXM. In August 2020, Perry added being mother to Daisy to her list of feats — and it's making her reminisce about her more wild days.
Motherhood reminds Katy Perry of her party days
Katy Perry put motherhood front and center during her appearance as a guest host on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on October 25. Perry reminisced about her 20s, when most of her days were spent in an alcohol-filled stupor. Admittedly, those days are long gone, she said. Now she is a mother to 1-year-old Daisy, who has turned her life upside-down. "It's an experience unlike any other," Perry said.
Yet, motherhood has her feeling pretty young — for all the unexpected reasons. "Now that I'm a mom, my life is actually kind of totally different, and yet I realized, it's kind of similar to being a pop star. You're up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there's vomit on the floor, and your boobs are always out," she said.
Perry became pregnant shortly before the COVID-19 crisis hit American soil. Carrying a baby and handling the anxieties of lockdown were tough, but it taught her to focus on the positive, she told Elle in 2020. A UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Perry announced the birth of her and Orlando Broom's daughter on Instagram by showing awareness of her privilege and bringing attention to the dire situation faced by mothers amid the pandemic. In many ways, becoming a mother has been a humbling experience for Perry. "Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there's nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They're just the epitome of love," she told Elle.