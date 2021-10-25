The Tragic Death Of Secrets Of Isis Star JoAnna Cameron

JoAnna Cameron, the actor best known for starring in the DC Comics-adapted superhero series "The Secrets of Isis," has died in Hawaii at the age of 70, The New York Post reported. The news was tweeted by Cameron's "Secrets of Isis" co-star, Joanna Pang Atkins, on October 24. "Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron 'The Mighty Isis' has flown to heaven," Atkins wrote alongside a promo photo of herself, Cameron, and their co-star, Brian Cutler. "She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday. We shared the wonderful lasting experience of making 'The Secrets of Isis,'" Atkins continued.

Atkins' line about Cameron taking flight is apt, considering her titular character on "The Secrets of Isis" soars from an archeologist to an Egyptian goddess (with the power of flight, amongst others) after discovering a much-coveted amulet. Her catchphrase "Oh mighty Isis!" (also referenced in Atkins' tweet) caught something of a cult following during the show's run on CBS from 1975 to 1976, per NYP.

Born in Colorado, per the outlet (who cited IMDb), Cameron retired from television in 1980 and threw herself into healthcare work as well as hotel marketing in Hawaii. Let's take a look at what else the erstwhile on-screen superhuman accomplished throughout her career.