Chris Harrison And Lauren Zima Have Happy News To Share
After a difficult start to his year, former "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison now has something to celebrate. He left the hugely successful reality tv franchise in June, receiving a pretty penny in payment for his departure. But Harrison left amid controversy, apologizing to Bachelor Nation for racially insensitive comments he made. He wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement, per The New York Times, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of 'The Bachelor' franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter." Now, Harrison knows what his next chapter is: He has handed out his own rose to his girlfriend Lauren Zima, and the two are engaged.
Harrison, a 50-year-old Texas native, has been dating Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima — 17 years his junior — for three years as of this writing. The pair started their relationship in 2018, after years of knowing each other professionally. "He just gave me a different vibe," Zima said during a July 2019 appearance on Nick Viall's "Viall Files" podcast about the sudden shift. Somehow the fact they were both single came up over the slightly awkward conversation, with Zima adding, "God, I don't know. Somehow it was communicated ... I opened the door and he walked through." Then after a few private messages, Harrison finally asked Zima on a date.
So what did the happy couple have to say about the engagement? Let's just say these two are head over heels for one another!
Harrison & Zima have a strong foundation for marriage
After three years of love and support, Chris Harrison has proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Zima, and she said "yes." Harrison announced the engagement on October 25 to his 1.3 million Instagram followers, saying, "I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!" Included in the post were three photos of the pair from their trip to Napa, California, including one of Harrison on one knee, putting his diamond engagement ring — estimated at $100,000 or more, per Elite Daily — on her finger. And of course, there was champagne.
Zima also shared the photos on her Insta, stating "We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn't know love could be like this. You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you."
Of course, it's not too surprising Harrison popped the question since she saw him through a tough period. "Even though this is a challenging time, she's [Zima] been by Chris' side through it all, making him laugh, and telling him to keep positive," a source told Hollywood Life about Zima's response to Harrison's "Bachelor" exit. Not to mention, Zima gets along well with the ex-host's two adult children, Joshua and Taylor. A happy ending, indeed!