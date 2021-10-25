Chris Harrison And Lauren Zima Have Happy News To Share

After a difficult start to his year, former "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison now has something to celebrate. He left the hugely successful reality tv franchise in June, receiving a pretty penny in payment for his departure. But Harrison left amid controversy, apologizing to Bachelor Nation for racially insensitive comments he made. He wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement, per The New York Times, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of 'The Bachelor' franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter." Now, Harrison knows what his next chapter is: He has handed out his own rose to his girlfriend Lauren Zima, and the two are engaged.

Harrison, a 50-year-old Texas native, has been dating Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima — 17 years his junior — for three years as of this writing. The pair started their relationship in 2018, after years of knowing each other professionally. "He just gave me a different vibe," Zima said during a July 2019 appearance on Nick Viall's "Viall Files" podcast about the sudden shift. Somehow the fact they were both single came up over the slightly awkward conversation, with Zima adding, "God, I don't know. Somehow it was communicated ... I opened the door and he walked through." Then after a few private messages, Harrison finally asked Zima on a date.

So what did the happy couple have to say about the engagement? Let's just say these two are head over heels for one another!