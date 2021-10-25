How Did Vanessa Bryant Really Find Out About Kobe Bryant's Death?

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020, leaving behind a grieving wife and three daughters. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was also aboard the helicopter and died along with seven other passengers. Details about the accident emerged in February 2020, alleging that pilot Ara Zobayan had violated safety guidelines by flying in dangerous conditions, according to the Daily Mail. "It was an issue of judgement, decision making, that led to this," NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt said at a press conference, referencing Zobayan's choice to fly in "cloudy conditions with low visibility."

Tributes and condolences poured in for Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, who later shared special memories of her late husband at his memorial service. In April, Vanessa commemorated what would have been the pair's 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years," she wrote, alongside a photo of the pair kissing on their wedding day. She followed it up with a video montage that featured a voiceover from Kobe and paid tribute to the couple's everlasting love. "With my wife, Vanessa... it's fun," Kobe said. "We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. We're best friends too. It's a blessing."

Now, as the second anniversary of Kobe's death looms, more information about the tragedy continues to come out, including how Vanessa found out that her husband and daughter had died.