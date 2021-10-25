The Real Reason Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Has 'Completely Changed'
"Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus is ushering in a new chapter of her life. The mother of two recently opened up on Twitter, discussing how, in the recent past, she has "completely changed."
Given the past year has been a whirlwind for Briana, it is no surprise that the MTV star is feeling the aftereffects. In August, Briana announced her split from boyfriend Javi Gonzalez. The two had been engaged for less than three months when they decided to part ways. Briana announced the news during an Instagram Q+A session, via US Weekly, saying, "I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it." She added, "Maybe in the future we will meet again. I love him and he's a great guy."
Not only has Briana's relationship status changed, but many are wondering if she's still part of MTV. In early October, Briana posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story with the caption: "fired attire lol." While Briana has not opened up about where she was fired from, some fans have speculated it's from MTV. Given a split from her fiancé, and a possible split from her network, it is no doubt the Teen Mom has completely changed. But how's so?
Briana DeJesus has opted for a quieter life with her daughters
On October 24, Briana DeJesus opened up on Twitter, revealing how she has decided to lead a more simplistic life. The "Teen Mom 2" star tweeted, "I've been asked to make time to hang out but I don't want to hang out with any1. I want to work, be a mom, take a trip with my kids & relax at home." Briana continued, saying, "I don't want to do anything else! Sometimes I think it's depression but other times I think I've just grown up. I completely changed."
While Briana recently opened up about this change, it seems she has been on this journey for a while. Back in 2020, she opened up to the Associated Press, explaining that she had "grown the most" during the tenth season of "Teen Mom 2." Now, considering what the MTV star has gone through in the year since, there is no doubt she has felt she's changed, "My wants and needs are so different now," she added in a second tweet. Briana went on to reveal that she broadcasts her life like this so she can help others see that ,if she can do it, so can they — and that includes this new change, too.