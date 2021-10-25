The Real Reason Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Has 'Completely Changed'

"Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus is ushering in a new chapter of her life. The mother of two recently opened up on Twitter, discussing how, in the recent past, she has "completely changed."

Given the past year has been a whirlwind for Briana, it is no surprise that the MTV star is feeling the aftereffects. In August, Briana announced her split from boyfriend Javi Gonzalez. The two had been engaged for less than three months when they decided to part ways. Briana announced the news during an Instagram Q+A session, via US Weekly, saying, "I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it." She added, "Maybe in the future we will meet again. I love him and he's a great guy."

Not only has Briana's relationship status changed, but many are wondering if she's still part of MTV. In early October, Briana posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story with the caption: "fired attire lol." While Briana has not opened up about where she was fired from, some fans have speculated it's from MTV. Given a split from her fiancé, and a possible split from her network, it is no doubt the Teen Mom has completely changed. But how's so?