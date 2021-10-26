Which Celebrity Did Michelle Obama Encourage Barack Obama To Hang Out With More?
There's no doubting that Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are probably the coolest former first lady and president in the game, with their phones literally stuffed full of famous names. During Barack's time in office and far beyond, the two were regularly spotted hanging out with royalty and rubbing shoulders with some of the most famous people in the world, with the two counting the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z amongst their closest friends.
This couple of power couple's friendship dates back to at least 2009 when Beyoncé performed a stunning rendition of "At Last" at during Barack's inauguration ball. They've been spotted together on multiple occasions since, and Beyoncé even penned a touching tribute to the former first lady a decade later when she was honored as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People.
"Loving Michelle Obama wasn't much of a choice. It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself. Because she resembled us and was moving in spaces where, as Black Americans, we weren't exactly meant to be, she seemed so powerful," Beyoncé touchingly opened her piece.
But it turns out it wasn't Blue Ivy Carter's mom and dad who Michelle once actively encouraged her husband to get a little closer to, as that honor goes to someone a little different...
Barack Obama's relationship with Bruce Springsteen
"Born in the U.S.A.," indeed! Michelle Obama didn't want to say "I'll See You In My Dreams" to Bruce Springsteen, as she very much wanted to see the iconic musician in person (okay, we'll stop with the song puns now).
Barack Obama recalled in an October 25 interview with CBS News how Michelle once told him, "You need to spend more time with Bruce." When the former president asked her why, the astute former first lady responded, "You know, he understands all his failings and flaws as a man, and you don't seem to understand as well just exactly how messed up you are." Barack agreed, telling her, "You're right. No doubt." Well, at least they're both honest, right?
The two have since gone on to team up and work together, sitting down for the 2020 podcast, "Renegades: Born in the USA," which then turned into a book of the same name.
Though it seems like Barack and Springsteen might not have a whole lot in common on the surface, they revealed during another joint interview with NPR that they actually share a lot of similarities, most dominantly their love for their country. "Maybe one thing that Bruce and I share — his music, my politics — is the belief that people aren't static," Barack admitted. "And I think America is proof that things are not static."
We can't lie, this is a bromance we just can't get enough of!